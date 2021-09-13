Giant Panda National Park Ya'an Science Education Center / China Southwest Architecture Design and Research Institute

+ 20

Architecture Design Team: Zhao Yang, Yumin Tian, Jiawei Zhang, Meng Zhu, Rui Chen

Structure Design Team: Qiong Bi, Yu Lei, Bo Dong, Yifeng Liu

Water Supply & Drainage Design Team: Pei Huang, Huming Lv, Heyu Huang, Bo Li

HVAC: Ling Yang, Xiaodan Min, Junwei Cai, Yingjie Chen, Xichen Liu

Electric Team: Dong Guo, Kun Nie, Shuangquan Lei

Curtain Wall: Biao Dong, Binli Yin, Yu Zhang, Zhipeng Yang, Huaxu Gong

Building Physics: Qinglong Gao, Chen You Luo, Xiao Wang

Client: Ya'an Forestry Bureau

City: Ya'an

Country: China

Save this picture! Aerial view of the entrance, Flexible curves and black-and-white metal curtain walls create an abstract form of pandas. Image © Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Giant Panda National Park Ya'an Science Education Center covers an area of about 14000 M ², The total construction area is 5342 M ². It is one of the start-up projects of the giant panda National Park in Sichuan and the only popular science education center. The site is located on the only way to Bifengxia base of China Giant Panda Protection and research center. It is not only an important transportation node, but also the first stop for Ya'an to build local giant panda cultural tourism.

Form of integration into nature

We deliberately attach the building to the ground to have as little impact on the surrounding environment as possible. Looking from the other side of the busy traffic, the whole building is almost submerged in the dense bamboo forest, and only an upturned arc reminds people of its existence. Across the stream along the bridge, we still can't see the whole picture. The smooth roof curve stretches forward along the bamboo tip, leading us to the entrance.

Save this picture! Entrance Perspective, Elegant curves are hidden in the bamboo forest. Image © Arch-Exist

The building rises from the ground near the entrance, hovers to the highest point, and then follows the trend and returns to the ground to form a special three petal Mobius ring. In addition to functional considerations, we also give our blessing to the endless and cyclic growth of giant panda, a precious creature here. In order to express the theme on the facade and avoid the representational technique of bad customs, the outer skin of the building facade uses a vertical metal grid curtain wall, black-and-white gradient, combined with the curved volume to abstract a flexible panda image, so that visitors can feel the atmosphere surrounded by it wherever they go.

Save this picture! Echo the mountains and integrate into one. Image © Arch-Exist

Passive ecological design

The site has excellent traffic conditions and noise interference. For the expressway in the north and the urban road in the west, we choose the lowest technology green noise reduction method - bamboo planting. At the same time, in the plane layout, the corridor of a small number of office areas is facing the noise, and the noise is further reduced through the necessary double-layer wall of the building itself, so as to create a quiet space hidden in the city.

Save this picture! Interleaving and overhead of architecture. Image © Arch-Exist

Through the simulation of site wind environment, select the best layout orientation, and optimize the staggered and overhead points of the building itself by means of comparative simulation, so as to finally obtain the best volume form. Ya'an has been rainy since ancient times. The special natural conditions provide inherent advantages for the rainwater utilization of the project. Through the rainwater collection, regulation and storage on the roof and site, the utilization rate of non-traditional water sources during the operation of the project can reach an amazing 30.5%, more than twice that of conventional projects.

Save this picture! Interleaving and overhead of architecture. Image © Arch-Exist

Innovative exhibition arrangement concept

We try to create a special space experience, that is, the experience of blurring the boundaries of indoor and outdoor exhibitions. Visitors can walk unimpeded from the indoor exhibition to the outdoor exhibition. With the help of the circular undulating planting roof, people's footsteps can extend to every corner of the site, while the large continuous floor glass arranged along the atrium further blurs the boundary between the external environment and the indoor exhibition.

Save this picture! Fuzzy indoor and outdoor boundaries. Image © Arch-Exist

Save this picture! Exhibition space full of oxygen and vitality. Image © Arch-Exist

Viewing the exhibition in the sunshine is another experience we create. Different from the conventional closed artificial environment, the project strives to introduce natural bamboo forest, cool wind and sunshine indoors. The double skin is used to isolate the unfavorable direct light, and the soft diffuse light is obtained with the help of the atrium, so as to build an exhibition space full of oxygen and vitality for visitors.