We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. ENET House / Gole GmbH

ENET House / Gole GmbH

Save this project
ENET House / Gole GmbH

© Damian Poffet© Damian Poffet© Damian Poffet© Damian Poffet+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Offices
Lucerna, Switzerland
  • Architects: Gole GmbH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  610
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Damian Poffet
  • Lead Architects: Igor Gole
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Text description provided by the architects. The residential and business ensemble on Ennetweg in Lucerne - or: a little history of transparent architecture.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

There is architecture - and there is transparent architecture. Transparent not only in the sense of constructively obvious or ideally self-explanatory; but also in the sense of effectively transparent: glass fronts, glass shelves, glass furniture. The idea is not new, on the contrary: it is 2000 years old. However, it only became popular in 1851 with the establishment of the "Crystal Palace" in London.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Here, we modernized a house from 1943. The spacious garden on the plot could be used for an additional new building on one's own. The result is a four-part residential and office ensemble. A place for creative people: it was built, following the Japanese example, in a small space that thrives to reach heights.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

A window front as high as a house casts light at your discretion. The floors are not continuous and thus create an unusual openness over the entire height of the building. Every centimeter is used: the stairwell is also a shelf, the wall also a cupboard, the exposed concrete is optionally a floor, bench or shower tray. And everywhere in between: glass, glass, glass. Glass intermediate floors, glass room walls, even a glass bathroom - arranged so that the neighbors cannot see it.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Those who want to be on the side of progress today must judge this consequence as consistent: the built transparency is only an image of the digital permeability that has already been created.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

A 2000 year old idea, implemented for the 21st century: Welcome to the glass house.

Save this picture!
© Damian Poffet
© Damian Poffet

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lutzern, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gole GmbH
Office

Products

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureOfficesSwitzerland
Cite: "ENET House / Gole GmbH" 12 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968222/enet-house-gole-gmbh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream