We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House - Workshop / Barq's taller de arquitectura

House - Workshop / Barq's taller de arquitectura

Save this project
House - Workshop / Barq's taller de arquitectura

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 15

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Alta Gracia, Argentina
  • Architects: Barq's taller de arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  149
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DLF hierros, Frio Star, Marco Aluminio
  • Lead Architects: Astesano Cristina, Pablo Bisio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

"As architects, making our own home is still a challenge, in a process of constant transformation." The land is located on the outskirts of the city of Alta Gracia, in a lot that is characterized by the care of the native forest. At the heart of the lot are two great Talas who were the inspiring muses of the project. Our leitmotiv was the preservation of as many trees as possible and that the house - workshop was permeated by that geography. For this, the house was arranged in the center of the lot, freeing the corner, and austere materials, concrete, and exposed brick were used in refined volumes.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The implantation arises from these characteristics and is planned in the shape of an L, a pavilion that corresponds to the house facing north, and another pavilion adjoining the street, which is the study and workshop. Both volumes are linked through the garage and embrace the patio generating a space of containment and privacy, inspired by the cloister typology. The house has an internal patio, where trees were also kept, which separates the public area (kitchen, living room, dining room) from the private area (bedroom). At the same time, it is around a glazed corridor allowing a connection between both gardens, thus eliminating the exterior - interior visual limits. The available resources were limited, so a house of minimal dimensions but with great breadth in height was thought. Both the height and brightness of the interior patio create a wide space. The workspace that we call a workshop was an important requirement, as well as the living space, separating work from domestic life. It has a double entry, from the street as from the garage. The volume closes towards the street and opens with a glazed plane towards the interior, providing luminosity and a view of the existing grove.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The garage is open, it functions as a pivoting element between the two volumes and contains an expansion of brick floor, a meeting space guarded by the shadow of a chañar. Which implied that the design of the roof of the garage was drilled to make way for this highly prized native tree. The magic of encounters and sharing happens there. The trees are our gallery, they allow us the sun in winter and the shade in summer, generating a peaceful atmosphere. The use of materials accompanies the idea of ​​austerity, the economy of resources, and local materials. It was built with a double-exposed brick wall, also showing the interior, and concrete, present in a lower beam as a plinth and an upper beam. The entrance gate is made of sheet metal and copies the pattern of the brick, generating a play of light and shadow. The rest, aluminum carpentry and glass, concrete on the workshop floor, wood in the house. As Peter Eisenman mentions, “the architecture we remember is the one that never comforts us or conforms us”, thus we continue to mutate and transform our home along with the environment.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Barq's taller de arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "House - Workshop / Barq's taller de arquitectura" [Casa - taller / Barq's taller de arquitectura] 09 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968214/house-workshop-barqs-taller-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream