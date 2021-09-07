We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Italy
  5. Fillia Kindergarten / Colucci&Partners

Fillia Kindergarten / Colucci&Partners

Save this project
Fillia Kindergarten / Colucci&Partners
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Kindergarten
Cuneo, Italy
  • Design Team Leader:Giuseppe Colucci
  • Design Team:Matteo Ferrini, Andrea Guidi, Monica Castellini, Matteo Becucci
  • City:Cuneo
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the new kindergarten in Cuneo has been developed with the aim of responding to a phenomenon of strong demographic increase in the neighbourhood and to new didactic-educational needs, which the pre-existing school structure was no longer able to satisfy.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The volume of the school is carved out by a series of alcoves, panelled with larch wood, a warm and comfortable material, which creates a protected place and a shelter for children.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Access to the school takes place through the deepest of them, which acts as a filter between inside and outside and welcomes children, guiding them inside the school space.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Here is the Agora, the spatial and educational core of the project, the place of welcome, meeting, sharing of experience, the public square, the crossway of the paths which lead to the different areas of the school.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The central body not only has a connection function, in fact it is made up from a series of common spaces for interaction, which can host different recreational activities, like small workshops, group activities and educational paths. Right here, and not only in the private space of the classroom, the meeting and exchange between the children of the school community takes place.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

A mezzanine overlooks the double volume of the Agora and houses a more intimate and reserved environment, dedicated to activities in small groups.

On the southern side there are the four classrooms, designed as independent units which promote children’s autonomy and favour learning.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Classrooms have large glazed surfaces and skylights that ensure optimal lighting and natural ventilation. They open onto covered and protected loggias that project the gaze towards the external space, providing a direct dialogue with the garden.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Classrooms communicate with each other through a flexible space that has the dual function of atelier and rest room.

During the winter months the large windows become passive solar systems, which allow to accumulate solar energy and to transfer it inside the building.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

In the warmer months, on the other hand, horizontal aluminium sun shades, adjustable with motorized control, reduce solar exposure and avoid overheating of the interiors.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:12100 Cuneo, Province of Cuneo, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Colucci&Partners
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenItaly
Cite: "Fillia Kindergarten / Colucci&Partners" 07 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967995/fillia-kindergarten-colucci-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream