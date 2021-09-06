We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Alexandra Drive House / studioSH

Alexandra Drive House / studioSH

© Lorenzo Zandri© Lorenzo Zandri© Lorenzo Zandri© Lorenzo Zandri+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
London, United Kingdom
© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. studiosh were engaged for the extensive remodelling and upgrade of this 1930’s semi-detached property. The existing dwelling suffered from numerous ad-hoc extensions, the interiors were dated and the configuration was impractical.

© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri
Plan
Plan
© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

The proposals sought to reinvigorate the ground floor; to provide a generous kitchen and living space, well day-lit with an expansive relationship with the garden. The loft space has been converted in to a master bedroom suite accessed by a new, sculptural, staircase.

© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

The use of oak detailing throughout consolidates the spaces; from the ground floor glazing, up the staircase, culminating in the loft picture window. A subtle yet distinctive material has been developed; considered detailing allowing for simple & robust materials such as burnished blockwork, oak & pigmented zinc, to be thoughtfully composed.

© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

The interior finishes are ‘quiet’; white oiled oak floors & subtly variegated tiling providing the backdrop to daily life. Oak fenestrations frame the garden & give access to a generous patio flanked by a pond. Open plan interiors allow for socialising whilst the changing seasons illuminate the interior. The overarching desire: to engender a tranquil & relaxing atmosphere, comfortable & homely.

© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri
© Lorenzo Zandri

studioSH
Cite: "Alexandra Drive House / studioSH" 06 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967939/alexandra-drive-house-studiosh> ISSN 0719-8884

