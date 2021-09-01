We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. United States
  5. Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine / Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine / Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

Save this project
Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine / Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign

© Christopher Barrett© Christopher Barrett© Christopher Barrett© Christopher Barrett+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Higher Education
Pasadena, United States
  • Senior Designer:Craig Booth
  • Project Management:Michael Smith
  • Education Planning:Brad Lukanic
  • Interior Designer:Nadine Quirmbach
  • Healthcare Planning:Carlos Amato
  • Engineering:Erin McConahey
  • Landscape Architect :Calvin Abe
  • City:Pasadena
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Christopher Barrett
© Christopher Barrett

Text description provided by the architects. As one of the leading healthcare providers in the country, Kaiser Permanente has created a new School of Medicine to train the next generation of leaders in medicine. Kaiser Permanente sought a school unfettered by the traditional pedagogy of academic medical centers but also detached from typical campus amenities. This pushed the design team to reimagine the typology entirely. How does one envision, on a tight urban site, all the components needed for first-rate medical education?

Save this picture!
© Christopher Barrett
© Christopher Barrett

The resulting design is an entire campus within a building. The 80,000 sqf building houses simulation, flex classrooms, cafeteria, lecture hall, computer center, small group learning, collaboration zones, and outdoor recreation areas to create “the school of medicine as a laboratory.”

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Our team’s reevaluation of administrative and other areas freed up more than 50% of the building to be programmed as flexible, almost hospitality-like zones for students to study, work out, or even meditate. This is a far cry from the 8-18% of ‘student life’ square footage in the precedent buildings reviewed during the design process.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Barrett
© Christopher Barrett
Save this picture!
© Christopher Barrett
© Christopher Barrett
Save this picture!
© Christopher Barrett
© Christopher Barrett

This approach redefines medical education, preparing a new generation of physicians to influence positive change within the Kaiser Permanente system and in hospitals, homes, schools, workplaces, and communities at large.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Barrett
© Christopher Barrett

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pasadena, California, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUnited States
Cite: "Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine / Yazdani Studio of CannonDesign" 01 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967694/kaiser-permanente-bernard-j-tyson-school-of-medicine-yazdani-studio-of-cannondesign> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream