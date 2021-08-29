Republic of Children House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo López

+ 28

Collaborators: Julián I. Kelis, Mirella Villanueva, Facundo Casales

Engineering: Juan Rojas, Nicolás Pereira

Construction: Ramón Martínez

Painting: Eusebio Martínez

Ironworks: Ramiro Budiño, Jorge Bollettino

Electrician: Jorge, Carlos Ramos

Plumbing: Walter Romero

Landscape: Valentín Asprella

City: Gonnet

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple finds a unique site, the subdivision of a larger plot. It has a cedar, several eucalyptus trees, minor shrubs, and an existing pool. Around, you can see many old trees from a neighborhood with large lots.

Republic of Children is located right across the street, a theme park built in the 1950s, which also functions as a great public lung for the residents of the area.

The regulations and the location of neighboring houses define the areas to be occupied, the front and back limits. The rest of the decisions will be taken according to the visuals towards the outside.

A house is proposed in which the relationship with the outside defines its spaces. It makes use of the voids and the green to always get a look at them in any part of the house.