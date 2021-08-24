Graham Foundation Announces Names of 2021 Organizations Grant Recipients

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 69 new scholarships to individuals around the world who support architectural projects. The funded projects represent diverse lines of research with original ideas that advance our understanding of the designed environment.
Selected from more than 500 proposals, the funded projects include exhibitions, publications, films, and performances that promote rigorous academic study, stimulate experimentation, and foster critical discourse in architecture. Innovative projects are led by established and emerging architects, artists, curators, filmmakers, historians, and photographers, among other professionals.
In the 2021 edition, the list of beneficiaries includes professionals based in different parts of the world:
Log 50, 53, 54, 55
Anyone Corporation
Publication
Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place
High Museum Of Art
Exhibition
Repair Manual
Places Journal
Publication
Cleaning Up?
The Architectural League Of New York
Publication
Christopher Kulendran Thomas: Another World
Institute Of Contemporary Arts
Exhibition
Dara Birnbaum’s “Note(s): Work(ing) Process(es) Re: Concerns (That Take On / Deal With)”
Primary Information
Publication
A Country is not a House / Ronald Rail + Virginia San Fratello
Arizona State University Art Museum
Exhibition
Lampo Folio
Lampo
Publication
Casa Manifiesto
Proyector
Publication
Indigenous ways of being, knowing, doing and connecting in architecture, 2021-22 lectura series
Arizona State University-Indigenous Design Collaborative
Public Program
New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What Is The Future Of The Middle City?: 2021 Exhibition, Exhibit Columbus
Landmark Columbus Foundation
Exhibition
PLAT 11-0
Rice University-School Of Architecture
Publication
JAE Fellows
Association Of Collegiate Schools Of Architecture
Publication
LIGA-Archivos
Liga-Space For Architecture
Website
Nature X Humanity: Oxman Architects
San Francisco Museum Of Modern Art
Exhibition
The Black Schoolhouse Manual
The Black School
Publication
Schindler House 1922-2022: an anthology of existences
Mark Center for Art and Architecture, Los Angeles, at the Schindler House
Public Program
WASH Magazine
The School Of Architecture
Publication
Reset: Towards a New Commons
Center for Architecture
Exhibition
Radical Logic: On the Work of Ensamble Studio
Mas Context
Publication
CROP #9 Shed
Texas Tech University-College of Architecture
Publication
Vkhutemas: Laboratory of the Avant-Grade, 1920-1930
The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art-Irwin S- Chanin School of Architecture
Exhibition
Thresholds 50: Before After
Massachusetts Institute of Technology-School of Architecture and Planning
Publication
Heather Hart: Afrotecture (Re)Collection
The University at Buffalo Art Galleries
Exhibition
Chicago Design Database Network
Design Trust Chicago
Website
A Program of Complete Disordering
Materials & Applications
Public Program
POOL, Issue No. 07
University of California, Los Angeles-Department of Architecture and Urban Design
Publication
A New Grammar of Ornament
The Drawing Center
Exhibition
Stateless Heritage
The Mosaic Rooms
Exhibition
American Framing: US Pavilion, 17th International Architecture Exhibition
University of Illinois at Chicago-College of Architecture Design, and the Arts
Exhibition
Accumulation: The Art, Architecture and Media of Climate Change
E-Flux Architecture
Publication
Modern Architecture in South Asia: The Project of Decolonization (1947-1985)
The Museum of Modern Art
Exhibition
Fresh Meat 13: Isolated / Collective
University of Illinois at Chicago-College of Architecture, Design, and the Art
Publication
Houses of Tomorrow
Elmhurst Art Museum
Exhibition
SAY IT LOUD - The National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) 50th Anniversary Exhibition
National Organization of Minority Architects
Exhibition
Telesis, Volumes IV: “Habitation” and V: “Adaptive Practice”
University of Oklahoma-Gibbs College of Architecture
Publication
Research Architecture: Provocations, Practices, and Propositions
Goldsmiths, University of London-Centre for Research Architecture
Publication
New York Review of Architecture, 2021
New York Review of Architecture
Publication
New City Critics
Urban Design Forum and the Architectural League of New York
Publication
Black Matter: Celebrating Black Spacial Practices from the Magical to the Mundane, Black in Design Conference 2021
Harvard University-Graduate School of Design-African American Student Union
Conference
ARCADE, Issue 39.1: Refraction
Northwest Architectural League
Publication
Gego: Weaving the Space In-Between. Art, Architecture, Desgin, and Craft at the Edge of Modernity
Yale University Press
Publication
Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.