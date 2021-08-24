Graham Foundation Announces Names of 2021 Organizations Grant Recipients

Save this picture! LIGA – Archives. National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City, 1985. Image © Bob Schalkwijk

The Graham Foundation has announced the award of 69 new scholarships to individuals around the world who support architectural projects. The funded projects represent diverse lines of research with original ideas that advance our understanding of the designed environment.

Selected from more than 500 proposals, the funded projects include exhibitions, publications, films, and performances that promote rigorous academic study, stimulate experimentation, and foster critical discourse in architecture. Innovative projects are led by established and emerging architects, artists, curators, filmmakers, historians, and photographers, among other professionals.

In the 2021 edition, the list of beneficiaries includes professionals based in different parts of the world:

Log 50, 53, 54, 55

Anyone Corporation

Publication

Stephen Burks: Shelter in Place

High Museum Of Art

Exhibition

Repair Manual

Places Journal

Publication

Cleaning Up?

The Architectural League Of New York

Publication

Christopher Kulendran Thomas: Another World

Institute Of Contemporary Arts

Exhibition

Dara Birnbaum’s “Note(s): Work(ing) Process(es) Re: Concerns (That Take On / Deal With)”

Primary Information

Publication

A Country is not a House / Ronald Rail + Virginia San Fratello

Arizona State University Art Museum

Exhibition

Lampo Folio

Lampo

Publication

Casa Manifiesto

Proyector

Publication

Indigenous ways of being, knowing, doing and connecting in architecture, 2021-22 lectura series

Arizona State University-Indigenous Design Collaborative

Public Program

New Middles: From Main Street to Megalopolis, What Is The Future Of The Middle City?: 2021 Exhibition, Exhibit Columbus

Landmark Columbus Foundation

Exhibition

PLAT 11-0

Rice University-School Of Architecture

Publication

JAE Fellows

Association Of Collegiate Schools Of Architecture

Publication

LIGA-Archivos

Liga-Space For Architecture

Website

Nature X Humanity: Oxman Architects

San Francisco Museum Of Modern Art

Exhibition

The Black Schoolhouse Manual

The Black School

Publication

Schindler House 1922-2022: an anthology of existences

Mark Center for Art and Architecture, Los Angeles, at the Schindler House

Public Program

WASH Magazine

The School Of Architecture

Publication

Reset: Towards a New Commons

Center for Architecture

Exhibition

Radical Logic: On the Work of Ensamble Studio

Mas Context

Publication

CROP #9 Shed

Texas Tech University-College of Architecture

Publication

Vkhutemas: Laboratory of the Avant-Grade, 1920-1930

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art-Irwin S- Chanin School of Architecture

Exhibition

Thresholds 50: Before After

Massachusetts Institute of Technology-School of Architecture and Planning

Publication

Heather Hart: Afrotecture (Re)Collection

The University at Buffalo Art Galleries

Exhibition

Chicago Design Database Network

Design Trust Chicago

Website

A Program of Complete Disordering

Materials & Applications

Public Program

POOL, Issue No. 07

University of California, Los Angeles-Department of Architecture and Urban Design

Publication

A New Grammar of Ornament

The Drawing Center

Exhibition

Stateless Heritage

The Mosaic Rooms

Exhibition

American Framing: US Pavilion, 17th International Architecture Exhibition

University of Illinois at Chicago-College of Architecture Design, and the Arts

Exhibition

Accumulation: The Art, Architecture and Media of Climate Change

E-Flux Architecture

Publication

Modern Architecture in South Asia: The Project of Decolonization (1947-1985)

The Museum of Modern Art

Exhibition

Fresh Meat 13: Isolated / Collective

University of Illinois at Chicago-College of Architecture, Design, and the Art

Publication

Houses of Tomorrow

Elmhurst Art Museum

Exhibition

SAY IT LOUD - The National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) 50th Anniversary Exhibition

National Organization of Minority Architects

Exhibition

Telesis, Volumes IV: “Habitation” and V: “Adaptive Practice”

University of Oklahoma-Gibbs College of Architecture

Publication

Research Architecture: Provocations, Practices, and Propositions

Goldsmiths, University of London-Centre for Research Architecture

Publication

New York Review of Architecture, 2021

New York Review of Architecture

Publication

New City Critics

Urban Design Forum and the Architectural League of New York

Publication

Black Matter: Celebrating Black Spacial Practices from the Magical to the Mundane, Black in Design Conference 2021

Harvard University-Graduate School of Design-African American Student Union

Conference

ARCADE, Issue 39.1: Refraction

Northwest Architectural League

Publication

Gego: Weaving the Space In-Between. Art, Architecture, Desgin, and Craft at the Edge of Modernity

Yale University Press

Publication

Via Graham Foundation. For more information visit the official website Graham Foundation.