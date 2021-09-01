We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Morelos Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Morelos Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Morelos Territory

Central Gardens Jojutla / MMX. Image © Dane AlonsoTeopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime NavarroLa Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael GamoLos Chocolates Community Development Center / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo+ 28

Morelos is a state nestled in the south-central region of Mexico, surrounded by the states of Puebla, Guerrero, Estado de México, and Mexico City. With just over 4,893 km² of territory, it's Mexico's second smallest state. It's capital and largest city is Cuernavaca. 

There are a plethora of reasons behind Morelos' cultural significance; the most important being the large amount of tourists that flock to enjoy its climate and terrain and its vibrant cities and towns. Tepoztlán –a town spanning 242,646 km² is considered one of Mexico's top tourist destinations thanks to its cultural significance, along with Tlanepantla de Morelos, Xochitepec, Jojutla de Juárez, and Cuernavaca, just to name a few. Today, thanks to the rapid urbanization sweeping through Mexico and the burgeoning populations of its cities, local architects have set to work designing and building residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.

Tlanepantla de Morelos

Casa Rosales / Israel Espin

Casa Rosales / Israel Espin. Image © Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda
Casa Rosales / Israel Espin. Image © Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

Xochitepec

Casa Xochitepec / EL UMBRAL

Casa Xochitepec / EL UMBRAL. Image © Alejandro Catalá
Casa Xochitepec / EL UMBRAL. Image © Alejandro Catalá

Jojutla de Juárez

Jojutla Central Gardens / MMX

Central Gardens Jojutla / MMX. Image © Dane Alonso
Central Gardens Jojutla / MMX. Image © Dane Alonso

El Higuerón Community Center / AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura + Dellekamp Schleich

Parque el Higuerón Community Center / AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura + Dellekamp Schleich. Image © Onnis Luque
Parque el Higuerón Community Center / AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura + Dellekamp Schleich. Image © Onnis Luque

Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva

Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva. Image © Jaime Navarro
Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva. Image © Jaime Navarro

Cuernavaca

Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA

Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Los Chocolates Community Development Center / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

Los Chocolates Community Development Center / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo
Los Chocolates Community Development Center / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Commercial Spaces in Ordaz / T3arc

Shops in Ordaz / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa
Shops in Ordaz / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa

CQ12 / tescala

CQ12 / tescala. Image © Erika V. Athié
CQ12 / tescala. Image © Erika V. Athié

Facultad de Artes, UAEM / Rec Arquitectura

Facultad de Artes, UAEM / Rec Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Facultad de Artes, UAEM / Rec Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa

Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa. Image © Jaime Navarro
Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa. Image © Jaime Navarro

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA

Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro
Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Casa Tulipanes / estudio fi | arquitectos

Casa Tulipanes / estudio fi | arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa Tulipanes / estudio fi | arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Casa Garza / estudio fi | arquitectos

Casa Garza / estudio fi | arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque
Casa Garza / estudio fi | arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Biblioteca Central, UAEM / REC Arquitectura

Biblioteca Central, UAEM / REC Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque
Biblioteca Central, UAEM / REC Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Casa EF / GBF Taller de Arquitectura

Casa EF / GBF Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa
Casa EF / GBF Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa

8 Gardens House / Goko MX

8 Gardens House / Goko MX. Image © Erika V. Athié
8 Gardens House / Goko MX. Image © Erika V. Athié

Casa Ajusco / Arquitectura Alternativa

Casa Ajusco / Arquitectura Alternativa. Image © Luis Gordoa
Casa Ajusco / Arquitectura Alternativa. Image © Luis Gordoa

B-Human / REC Arquitectura

B-Human / REC Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de REC Arquitectura
B-Human / REC Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de REC Arquitectura

Leyva 506 / APT arquitectura para todos

Leyva 506 / APT arquitectura para todos. Image © Luis Gordoa
Leyva 506 / APT arquitectura para todos. Image © Luis Gordoa

NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos

NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo
NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

La Salle Cuernavaca University Annex Building / GBF Taller de Arquitectura

Annex Building Universidad La Salle Cuernavaca / GBF Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa
Annex Building Universidad La Salle Cuernavaca / GBF Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa

Ecumenical Chapel / BNKR Arquitectura

Ecumenical Chapel / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro
Ecumenical Chapel / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro

House ALD / SPACE

Casa ALD / SPACE. Image © Luis Gordoa
Casa ALD / SPACE. Image © Luis Gordoa

Hípico del Bosque / APT Arquitectura Para Todos

Hípico del Bosque / APT Arquitectura Para Todos. Image © Luis Gordoa
Hípico del Bosque / APT Arquitectura Para Todos. Image © Luis Gordoa

La Tallera / Frida Escobedo

La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo
La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Casa D? / 2puntocero arquitectura

Casa D? / 2puntocero arquitectura. Image © Alessandro Bo
Casa D? / 2puntocero arquitectura. Image © Alessandro Bo

Every two weeks, ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out. Want to see your project featured or have an article published? Submit here.

Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Morelos Territory" [Arquitectura en México: proyectos para entender el territorio de Morelos] 01 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967337/architecture-in-mexico-projects-that-highlight-the-morelos-territory> ISSN 0719-8884

