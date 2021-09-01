Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Morelos Territory

Morelos is a state nestled in the south-central region of Mexico, surrounded by the states of Puebla, Guerrero, Estado de México, and Mexico City. With just over 4,893 km² of territory, it's Mexico's second smallest state. It's capital and largest city is Cuernavaca.
There are a plethora of reasons behind Morelos' cultural significance; the most important being the large amount of tourists that flock to enjoy its climate and terrain and its vibrant cities and towns. Tepoztlán –a town spanning 242,646 km² is considered one of Mexico's top tourist destinations thanks to its cultural significance, along with Tlanepantla de Morelos, Xochitepec, Jojutla de Juárez, and Cuernavaca, just to name a few. Today, thanks to the rapid urbanization sweeping through Mexico and the burgeoning populations of its cities, local architects have set to work designing and building residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.
Tlanepantla de Morelos
Casa Rosales / Israel Espin
Xochitepec
Casa Xochitepec / EL UMBRAL
Jojutla de Juárez
Jojutla Central Gardens / MMX
El Higuerón Community Center / AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura + Dellekamp Schleich
Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva
Cuernavaca
Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA
Los Chocolates Community Development Center / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo
Commercial Spaces in Ordaz / T3arc
CQ12 / tescala
Facultad de Artes, UAEM / Rec Arquitectura
Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa
Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA
Casa Tulipanes / estudio fi | arquitectos
Casa Garza / estudio fi | arquitectos
Biblioteca Central, UAEM / REC Arquitectura
Casa EF / GBF Taller de Arquitectura
8 Gardens House / Goko MX
Casa Ajusco / Arquitectura Alternativa
B-Human / REC Arquitectura
Leyva 506 / APT arquitectura para todos
NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos
La Salle Cuernavaca University Annex Building / GBF Taller de Arquitectura
Ecumenical Chapel / BNKR Arquitectura
House ALD / SPACE
Hípico del Bosque / APT Arquitectura Para Todos
La Tallera / Frida Escobedo
Casa D? / 2puntocero arquitectura
