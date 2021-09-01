Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Morelos Territory

Save this picture! Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva. Image © Jaime Navarro

Morelos is a state nestled in the south-central region of Mexico, surrounded by the states of Puebla, Guerrero, Estado de México, and Mexico City. With just over 4,893 km² of territory, it's Mexico's second smallest state. It's capital and largest city is Cuernavaca.

There are a plethora of reasons behind Morelos' cultural significance; the most important being the large amount of tourists that flock to enjoy its climate and terrain and its vibrant cities and towns. Tepoztlán –a town spanning 242,646 km² is considered one of Mexico's top tourist destinations thanks to its cultural significance, along with Tlanepantla de Morelos, Xochitepec, Jojutla de Juárez, and Cuernavaca, just to name a few. Today, thanks to the rapid urbanization sweeping through Mexico and the burgeoning populations of its cities, local architects have set to work designing and building residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.

Tlanepantla de Morelos

Save this picture! Casa Rosales / Israel Espin. Image © Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

Xochitepec

Save this picture! Casa Xochitepec / EL UMBRAL. Image © Alejandro Catalá

Jojutla de Juárez

Save this picture! Central Gardens Jojutla / MMX. Image © Dane Alonso

Save this picture! Parque el Higuerón Community Center / AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectura + Dellekamp Schleich. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Capilla de la Santa Cruz / Taller de Arquitectura X / Alberto Kalach + Roberto Silva. Image © Jaime Navarro

Cuernavaca

Save this picture! Casa Tello / PRODUCTORA. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Save this picture! Los Chocolates Community Development Center / Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Shops in Ordaz / T3arc. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Facultad de Artes, UAEM / Rec Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Juan Soriano Cultural Center and Museum / JSa. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Teopanzolco Cultural Center / Isaac Broid + PRODUCTORA. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Casa Tulipanes / estudio fi | arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Garza / estudio fi | arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Biblioteca Central, UAEM / REC Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa EF / GBF Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! 8 Gardens House / Goko MX. Image © Erika V. Athié

Save this picture! Casa Ajusco / Arquitectura Alternativa. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! B-Human / REC Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de REC Arquitectura

Save this picture! Leyva 506 / APT arquitectura para todos. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! NT24 / Aflo Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Annex Building Universidad La Salle Cuernavaca / GBF Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Ecumenical Chapel / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Casa ALD / SPACE. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Hípico del Bosque / APT Arquitectura Para Todos. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! La Tallera / Frida Escobedo. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Casa D? / 2puntocero arquitectura. Image © Alessandro Bo

Every two weeks, ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out. Want to see your project featured or have an article published? Submit here.