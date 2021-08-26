We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Restaurants & Bars
  Thailand
  Chia Tai Farm Restaurant / ForX Design Studio

Chia Tai Farm Restaurant / ForX Design Studio

Chia Tai Farm Restaurant / ForX Design Studio

© Panoramic Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Bangkok, Thailand
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Chia Tai Farm is a small-scale (310 sq.m.) urban cuisine restaurant that serves the menu by following the concept of farm-to-table. The restaurant space consists of a Fresh Product Market area, a Tree bar, a Dining area, a Dining garden, a Home garden product, a Chef table room, and a Seed gallery. The interior circulation is changed to be a part of the Architectural element as diagonal steps which appear prominently landmark, moreover, the diagonal element creates the relationship between exterior space which is the garden, and interior space which is the dining area.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

The diagonal steps space is employed to create the Seed gallery which is not only connected to the 1st floor and 2nd-floor space but also contains the Chia Tai company’s history and reveals the meaning of the company's essence throughout the raisin seed curtain. The seed gallery is contained 4520 pieces of acrylic which insert 250 vegetable and fruit species inside, like a curtain. In addition, the diagonal atrium space is designed to connect all areas not only horizon but also vertical space which are tree bar on the 1st floor and the dining garden on the 2nd floor.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Section 01
Section 01
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

On the second floor, the Home garden products kiosk is combined with the dining area to create a dining experience in the garden, in addition, the Home garden terrace is designed to connect three areas which are the Home garden, dining area, and Chef table room. The farm products are sent to The Chef Table room which is design not only to serve a private dinner from celebrity chefs but also to be a food laboratory and create a new menu to serve in the restaurant.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio
Elevation 02
Elevation 02
© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

The Chia Tai fam is located in front of the headquarter building, therefore to preserve a concept of the company identity, the material is designed in the same mood and tone as the main building, yet to create a differentiation the Chia Tai farm is employed material which has a hard and soft texture on the façade not only exterior but also interior materials.

© Panoramic Studio
© Panoramic Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Bangkok, Thailand

ForX Design Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Thailand
Cite: "Chia Tai Farm Restaurant / ForX Design Studio" 26 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

