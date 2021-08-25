We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Sweden
  5. Vårbergstoppen Viewing Platforms / AndrénFogelström

Vårbergstoppen Viewing Platforms / AndrénFogelström

Vårbergstoppen Viewing Platforms / AndrénFogelström

© Clément Morin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Stockholm, Sweden
© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

Text description provided by the architects. A series of viewing platforms on a hill in southern Stockholm. Vårbergstoppen is a constructed hill in the southern suburbs of Stockholm. The artificial landscape was created in the 1960s using masses from the construction of the new subway lines. City landscape architect Holger Blom leads the work of creating the two artificial peaks surrounding a perfectly round crater with a diameter of 100 meters. The perfect geometries of the constructed landscape worked as inspiration for our work, designing a bird-watching tower, viewing platforms, signs, and playground equipment for the public park.

© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

As the suburbs of Vårberg and Skärholmen are being densified, the City of Stockholm is developing the landscape into a park with activities for all ages. Migrating birds navigate using the peaks as landmarks, and so the area is a well-known location among bird watchers. To make the park more accessible and welcoming for all residents we worked together with the office of parks and recreation and the Stockholm Ornithological Society to develop our original brief of “hides for bird watching” into a collection of viewing platforms catering to bird watchers as well as the general public.

© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin
Axo diagram
Axo diagram
© Brendan Austin
© Brendan Austin

On the higher northern peak is a low shelter with a rounded bench facing the view over lake Mälaren, as well as a compass rose embedded in the ground, pointing out some of the migrating birds' destinations as well as local landmarks visible from the peak. On the lower southern peak is a viewing tower offering 360 views over the south of Stockholm as well as lake Mälaren and the islands. Concealed in the slope is a hide with close views of the birds sitting in the bushes and tall grass.

© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin
Elevations
Elevations
© Brendan Austin
© Brendan Austin

The shapes of the objects are drawn from the perfect circle, and they all share the same geometric elements. The structures are made from bright concrete, poured on-site. Details and railings are made from steel, lacquered dark green, as well as some highlights in stainless steel. Benches are made of wood, with a rounded edge at the front. The project is made in collaboration with Tyréns, who has been responsible for the overall landscape architecture of the park.

© Clément Morin
© Clément Morin

Project location

Address:Vårberg, Skärholmen, Stockholm, Sweden

AndrénFogelström
Installations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSweden
