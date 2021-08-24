We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Built to Last House / Rinaldo Del Nero

Built to Last House / Rinaldo Del Nero

Save this project
Built to Last House / Rinaldo Del Nero

© Marcello Mariana© Marcello Mariana© Marcello Mariana© Marcello Mariana+ 43

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Morbegno, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

"Built to Last” is a historical restoration project born of the desire to preserve the only remaining untouched building in a dense residential area marked by construction upheaval and architectural fakes. A building that, thanks to its distinct materiality and unequivocal typological features, can tell its rural story with honesty and pride.

Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

The old barn is transformed into a house with the addition of a new mass, clad in wood, projecting from the original stone, and supported by solid reinforced concrete pillars. The new fit onto the old, highlighting its true history by displaying in sharp contrast the architectural and temporal distinctions.

Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

In the Alpine region, there is no better cladding than natural stone; it represents a rich heritage to be preserved, it is a historical symbol within the Valtellina context. Opting for preservation over demolition and reconstruction is a courageous and victorious choice, not without its challenges. Restoration allows the possibility to work with the natural wall finish in its most authentic form. Here, the historic stone is flanked with wood, creating a respectful continuity from existing to new.

Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

The interior of the building has been gutted and consolidated through a reinforced concrete box. A completely continuous insulated layer guarantees the level of comfort expected for a new building.

Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

The rough exterior skin contrasts with a soft interior, characterized by natural finishes, with oak wood furnishings and floors as a centerpiece of the palette. The kitchen is conceived as a technical recess in the living room, marked by dark tones and open to the adjacent area.

Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

The addition gives rise to a welcoming, generous, and protective entrance porch, as well as a large upper terrace revealing an unexpected space with a privileged view over Mount Disgrazia. A “true” building, built to last over time, with regards to its context, fulfilling its new function while remaining the guardian of memory, innovation, and respect.

Save this picture!
© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rinaldo Del Nero
Office

Products

GlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Built to Last House / Rinaldo Del Nero" 24 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967262/built-to-last-house-rinaldo-del-nero> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream