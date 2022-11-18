Submit a Project Advertise
Ronda House / HANGHAR

Ronda House / HANGHAR

Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior PhotographyRonda House / HANGHAR - Interior PhotographyRonda House / HANGHAR - Interior PhotographyRonda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography, KitchenRonda House / HANGHAR - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Murcia, Spain
  • Architects: HANGHAR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Diaz Diaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Artemide, VIVES CERAMICA, Adobe, Delinia, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architect : Eduardo Mediero
Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. The home is an exercise of limit­ed resources, in which the reduction of spatial, material, and technological solutions allows the maximum flexibility of use. In response to the ever-changing uncertainty we currently live in as a society, the project, the renovation of an existing 85m2 apartment, is conceived as an open and undefined system capable of functioning as a backdrop to whoever inhabits it. A propositional system, not a limiting one.

Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The home distances itself from fixed and conventional distributions through the linkage of a series rooms that are programmatically generic but spatially specific. With this, the home is able to respond to the demands of a contempo­rary living and not market driven log­ics. Spatially, the project is resolved through an asymmetric grid that organiz­es and articulates the given space. Each room, of rectangular proportions, is connected with each other through a se­ries of large, central apertures, creat­ing a spatial enfilade that communicates all spaces and establishes a visual continuity amplifying the space whilst diluting its use limits.

Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

The project’s material palette is direct and bare. The floor, made out of epoxy resin, erases any sense of scale while the ceiling, rough and cavernous, presents itself ornamentally baroque as a result of the splashed plaster’s im­precision. The cooking area, covered in mirrors, simply disappears. 

Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Ronda House / HANGHAR - Image 16 of 20
Floor Plan
Ronda House / HANGHAR - Image 17 of 20
Axonometric
Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Even though the project’s aesthetics could be de­scribed as aseptic, recalling Colomina’s analogies between the Modern Movement and 20th century pandemics, the proj­ect’s interior architecture is reduced not as a response to newly defined sani­tary standards but social ones. An am­biguous system capable of serving the inhabitant it receives, without project­ing fixed.

Ronda House / HANGHAR - Interior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Project location

Address:Murcia, Spain

HANGHAR
Office

Top #Tags