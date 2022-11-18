Ronda House / HANGHAR

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. The home is an exercise of limit­ed resources, in which the reduction of spatial, material, and technological solutions allows the maximum flexibility of use. In response to the ever-changing uncertainty we currently live in as a society, the project, the renovation of an existing 85m2 apartment, is conceived as an open and undefined system capable of functioning as a backdrop to whoever inhabits it. A propositional system, not a limiting one.

The home distances itself from fixed and conventional distributions through the linkage of a series rooms that are programmatically generic but spatially specific. With this, the home is able to respond to the demands of a contempo­rary living and not market driven log­ics. Spatially, the project is resolved through an asymmetric grid that organiz­es and articulates the given space. Each room, of rectangular proportions, is connected with each other through a se­ries of large, central apertures, creat­ing a spatial enfilade that communicates all spaces and establishes a visual continuity amplifying the space whilst diluting its use limits.

The project’s material palette is direct and bare. The floor, made out of epoxy resin, erases any sense of scale while the ceiling, rough and cavernous, presents itself ornamentally baroque as a result of the splashed plaster’s im­precision. The cooking area, covered in mirrors, simply disappears.

Even though the project’s aesthetics could be de­scribed as aseptic, recalling Colomina’s analogies between the Modern Movement and 20th century pandemics, the proj­ect’s interior architecture is reduced not as a response to newly defined sani­tary standards but social ones. An am­biguous system capable of serving the inhabitant it receives, without project­ing fixed.