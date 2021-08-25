We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures: 12 Projects to Get You Inspired

Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures: 12 Projects to Get You Inspired

Save this article
Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures: 12 Projects to Get You Inspired

As an architectural project comes to its last phases, it is time to put together the smaller details in bathrooms and kitchens, which means choosing finishes for the walls and floors, as well as the countertops, and picking the right fittings and fixtures. These elements are essential for a well-designed space, regardless of the style.

Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente. Image © José HeviaSardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José HeviaMo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + TyeEstúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio+ 29

Plumbing fixtures are devices that connect to a plumbing system to deliver and drain water within and outside the household. Each fixture may have a different function and use, including components like faucets, valves, showerheads, and other accessories. The fixtures are also defined according to the type of water heating system, for example, using natural gas, solar energy, or even electric showers. Besides functionality, the right fixtures also contribute to the mood of the design, taking into account their shape, finish, and type of installation, which is why they are often treated as decorative elements.

Save this picture!
Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva. Image © Bárbara Dutra
Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva. Image © Bárbara Dutra

Faucets are instrumental elements when choosing fixtures and fittings. In general, they can be wall-mounted or attached to the countertop, and can have a metallic finish, polished or brushed, or can even be painted in different colors, which can match the other fittings. Most kitchen faucets are deck mounted, installed on the countertop, as seen in the Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva and the Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo, both featuring tall faucets with a matte black finish. Similarly, the Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD and the Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios, feature colorful faucets in white and blue matte finishes.

Save this picture!
Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The Kentaro Yamada Apartment / Bernardo Amaral Arquitectura e Urbanismo and the Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez also use countertop mounted faucets, but with a chrome finish, while the Mo-Tel House / Office S&M uses a brushed metal finish. On the other hand, some projects use faucets mounted on the wall, as seen in the Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente, or even inside the kitchen sink, like in the Menir House / Très Arquitetura.

Save this picture!
Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente. Image © José Hevia
Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente. Image © José Hevia

When it comes to bathrooms, there are more fixtures and options of finishes to choose from, including showerheads and bidet showers, which can match the sink faucets. In the Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez, the wall-mounted faucet and handle have a matte black finish, also featured in the Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo and the La Vida Residencial Building / Todos Arquitetura, while the Menir House / Très Arquitetura and the Mo-Tel House / Office S&M both use a brushed metal finish, and the Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD, a matte white color. The Kentaro Yamada Apartment / Bernardo Amaral Arquitectura e Urbanismo, on the other hand, goes for a chrome finish, just like the Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture and the Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente.

The Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio goes for a different approach, using recycled pieces found in junkyards and construction waste and leaving the bathroom pipes exposed. The faucet on the kitchen sink is made with leftover plumbing fittings, which shows us how different and also unexpected the choices of fittings and fixtures can be in kitchen and bathroom designs.

Save this picture!
Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva

Save this picture!
Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva. Image © Bárbara Dutra
Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva. Image © Bárbara Dutra

Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios

Save this picture!
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Save this picture!
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov
Apartment in New York / Crosby Studios. Image © Mikhail Loskutov

Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez

Save this picture!
Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Sardenya Apartment / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia

Kentaro Yamada Apartment / Bernardo Amaral Arquitectura e Urbanismo

Save this picture!
Kentaro Yamada Apartment / Bernardo Amaral Arquitectura e Urbanismo. Image © Attilio Fiumarella
Kentaro Yamada Apartment / Bernardo Amaral Arquitectura e Urbanismo. Image © Attilio Fiumarella
Save this picture!
Kentaro Yamada Apartment / Bernardo Amaral Arquitectura e Urbanismo. Image © Attilio Fiumarella
Kentaro Yamada Apartment / Bernardo Amaral Arquitectura e Urbanismo. Image © Attilio Fiumarella

Menir House / Très Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Menir House / Très Arquitetura. Image © Evelyn Müller
Menir House / Très Arquitetura. Image © Evelyn Müller
Save this picture!
Menir House / Très Arquitetura. Image © Evelyn Müller
Menir House / Très Arquitetura. Image © Evelyn Müller

Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD

Save this picture!
Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Apartamento Equador 201 / DC.AD. Image © Francisco Nogueira

Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture

Save this picture!
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture. Image © Mattias Hamren
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture. Image © Mattias Hamren
Save this picture!
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture. Image © Mattias Hamren
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture. Image © Mattias Hamren
Save this picture!
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture. Image © Mattias Hamren
Function Walls / Lookofsky Architecture. Image © Mattias Hamren

Mo-Tel House / Office S&M

Save this picture!
Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye
Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye
Save this picture!
Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye
Mo-Tel House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye

Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente

Save this picture!
Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente. Image © José Hevia
Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente. Image © José Hevia
Save this picture!
Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente. Image © José Hevia
Apartamento BM32 / EstudioReciente. Image © José Hevia

Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo

Save this picture!
Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Estúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Image © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

La Vida Residencial Building / Todos Arquitetura

Save this picture!
La Vida Residencial Building / Todos Arquitetura. Image © Alexandre Disaro
La Vida Residencial Building / Todos Arquitetura. Image © Alexandre Disaro

Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio

Save this picture!
Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio. Image © Maíra Acayaba
Apartamento Itu / SuperLimão Studio. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures: 12 Projects to Get You Inspired" [Metais nas áreas molhadas: 12 projetos para se inspirar ] 25 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967076/bathroom-and-kitchen-fixtures-12-projects-to-get-you-inspired> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream