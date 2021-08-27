Terra House / TETRO Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses • Serra do Cipó, Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 287 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Luisa Lage

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Art Ladrilhos , Metru , Top Coat , Xapuri , iluminar

Architects In Charge: Carlos Maia, Débora Mendes e Igor Macedo

Collaborators: Mariana Ventura, Déborah Martins

Concrete Structure: Bicalho Rodrigues Engenharia Civil e Estrutural

Electrical & Plumbing: PROALPHA Engenharia e Consultoria

Construction: SAMEL ENGENHARIA

City: Serra do Cipó

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Terra House is in the middle of nature, at the Serra do Cipó region, approximately 120km from the capital Belo Horizonte. With practically a flat topography, the land has several mastic trees - which in the winter lose their leaves and, in the summer, keep their green crowns - and has borders, on one side, with an environmental protection area that has an extensive native forest.

After the first visit to the place, it became clear the importance of maintaining the natural characteristics of the land and creating an intense relationship with the forest, where there will be no neighbors in the future. In addition, the central part of the land, with the best environmental characteristics, should remain intact. Thus, its implementation and its concept were given as answers to this understanding.

The house was built by a young couple for use on the weekends, as they live in an apartment in the city of Belo Horizonte. For this reason, one of the project's premises was to create a place of disconnection and rest, through intense contact with nature. For that, the implantation and circulation logic was inverted. In the apartment they live in, they circulate from the social area to the intimate area in a closed corridor between two walls. At the house, they can go from one place to another along a path in the garden or, in the case of rainy days, under a canopy. From this intense contact with the earth, grass and trees came to the name Soil House.

Its implementation strategy was created from questioning which parts of the land should not be occupied and what should be maintained, reversing the logic of thinking first in what to build. In order to maintain all the vegetation on the ground, the program was distributed under a fluid slab that unfolds through the empty spaces between the trees.

The kitchen, which is the most important space in a weekend home, was located, along with the swimming pool, in the center of the plot. The master suite is at the back, for more privacy, and the two guest bedrooms and living room are at the front of the lot. All these spaces are facing the view of the forest and seek to intensify the body's contact with natural elements, such as the open bathroom, where it is possible to bathe under the canopy of the trees.