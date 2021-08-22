We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Hungary
  5. House of Julcsi and Andris / RITTER

House of Julcsi and Andris / RITTER

Save this project
House of Julcsi and Andris / RITTER

© Lality Áron© Lality Áron© Lality Áron© Lality Áron+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Mogyoród, Hungary
  • Architects: RITTER
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lality Áron
  • Architects:Ritter Daniel, Dombi Alajos
  • Structure:Kliszek Tamás
  • Mechanical Engineer:Vágó György
  • Electrical Engineer:Márton István
  • City:Mogyoród
  • Country:Hungary
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron

Text description provided by the architects. The family house has been built in the city called Mogyoród, Hungary located east of Budapest, next to traditional family houses. The vernacular history of the neighbouring houses influenced the architectural character resulting in a simple, restrained appearance. The building is located on the edge of a wonderful nature reserve, specifically the forest begins two meters from the house.

Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron

The house is looking to create its own identity, due to the proximity of the parental home, what is just next door. It communicates minimally with its surroundings from the east side, the building shows its introverted side toward the parent’s house, thus marking its own living space. Having the entrance from east still keeps a strong but moderated relation with the parents. The house opens strongly to the west and creates its own zone of life.

Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron

The timeless continuity arising from the power of nature strongly influenced the concept. Nature, as an essential element of the architectural concept shows up regarding the chosen roof and façade material: the graceful reflection of the façade creates an ever-changing appearance and connects the ground with the sky. The metal sheet of the roof and the white plaster can be widely found in the Hungarian countryside but it was a basic intention to reinterpret the meaning of these materials.

Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron
Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron

Our intention was to use small means to create different spatial experiences in this very small project. The interior space is softly partitioned to three zones. These units create intimate and public spaces and divide its program – kids, common space, and parents.  

Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron

The main living space located in the middle of the house opens like a domestic cathedral with its soaring vertical and pitched planes and a seemingly endless expanse of polished concrete. It was very important to extend the interior towards the garden with the long and covered open terrace. The division of the house aims at a non-minimalistic and lively sequence of confined and airy spaces, interiors and in-between spaces, horizontal and vertical views as well as carefully framed views of the site.

Save this picture!
© Lality Áron
© Lality Áron

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RITTER
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHungary
Cite: "House of Julcsi and Andris / RITTER" 22 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967043/house-of-julcsi-and-andris-ritter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream