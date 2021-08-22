We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Huy House / 23o5studio

Huy House / 23o5studio

Save this project
Huy House / 23o5studio

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  418
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Jotun, Toto, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Design Team:Hưng Trần, Mai Tiến Ninh, Nguyễn Minh, Phạm Đức Minh, Võ Thanh Linh
  • Architects:23o5studio
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The solution concentrates living and resting spaces in one plane, connecting each other through a large space, stretching continuously from front to back of the house. All daily activities such as cooking, taking care taking care of trees, children playing, the elderly exercising... are connected in this space. Nature is surrounded and interwoven into the functional blocks, creating a blurring of the boundary between inside and outside, but still ensuring privacy for rest.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Lower Plan
Lower Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Upper Plan
Upper Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The project aims to reduce the decoration, the spaces are used materials and natural light along with trees to create interesting experiences. The long eaves create a pleasant atmosphere and are reminiscent of traditional houses. This creates a generational connection, the integration between the contemporary of the young and the nostalgia of the elderly.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The project is reclined deep inside, the roof system is lowered symbiotically into the surrounding environment. In addition to using all green fences and large trees with foliage to form a green oasis in the heart of the city, the building appears to be looming and hidden in the surrounding nature. The ambiguity of definitions, ambiguity in the experience of Dimension and Proportion of space, and usage. A space constructed with a specific function, but able to serve many different functions, a neutral scene, activated by the user.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Space is separated into different layers with a homogeneous material inside and outside, blurring the boundaries, only the subject and the atmosphere surrounding the subject form solid. Light is slowly set up with regions that directly and separately the space into components light, material, tranquility, temperature, resulting in the field a peaceful and feeling familiar with the atmosphere of the traditional East Asian housing spaces. The stillness in space brings people to deeply feel themselves, towards one.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23o5studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Huy House / 23o5studio" 22 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967026/huy-house-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream