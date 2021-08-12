We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Austria
  5. Nursery & Daycare Center Wildschönau / Unisono Architekten + Kraft:Werk Architektur

Nursery & Daycare Center Wildschönau / Unisono Architekten + Kraft:Werk Architektur

Save this project
Nursery & Daycare Center Wildschönau / Unisono Architekten + Kraft:Werk Architektur

© David Schreyer© David Schreyer© David Schreyer© David Schreyer+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Day Care
Oberau Wildschönau, Austria
  • City:Oberau Wildschönau
  • Country:Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The new Education Campus. The nursery’s thoughtful location at the End of 13 Linden Platz completes the Education Campus Oberau to a remarkably high standard. The new education institutes can be found alongside the Avenue 13 Linden (according to age), completely car-free: New Music Middle school- primary school- nursery and Daycare Centre. Following the desire for security and protection for the youngest: this new childcare facility is located in the most protected area. 

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Nursery and Daycare Center. The nursery’s location on top of the hill defines the boundaries of the education campus. We were able to use the whole site in the best way possible: new outdoor areas in proximity for everyone - the nursery, primary and middle school. The nursery with its outdoor areas is surrounded by nature and is shielded from the noise from the main road. It also bears the best view into the valley on both sides.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

New design for the main entrance Music Middle School. The new main entrance to the middle school is the new main crossroad point of this square. It connects the southern entry of the courtyard with the main entrance on the 13 Linden Platz. Because of the open space, the foyer offers clear views and can be used multi-functionally.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Redesign Entrance “13 Linden Platz”. We create a parking space on the west side of the property and a generous kiss and ride zone in front of the new middle school building. This way the whole campus can be completely car-free. The redesign of the entrance creates a shared space for kids of all ages. All buildings are accessible from this central point on foot. The amphitheater opposite the primary school adds new value for outdoor events.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:6311 Oberau Wildschönau, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Unisono Architekten
Office
Kraft:Werk Architektur
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolDay CareAustria
Cite: "Nursery & Daycare Center Wildschönau / Unisono Architekten + Kraft:Werk Architektur" 12 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966605/nursery-and-daycare-center-wildschonau-unisono-architekten-plus-kraft-werk-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream