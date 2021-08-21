We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Russia
  5. URAM Extreme Park / Legato Sports Architecture

URAM Extreme Park / Legato Sports Architecture

Save this project
URAM Extreme Park / Legato Sports Architecture

© Daria Samoilova© Daniil Shvedov© Daniil Shvedov© Daniil Shvedov+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Park, Sports Architecture
Kazan, Russia
  • Project Team Lead And Ceo:Maria Selten (Larina)
  • Design Team:Vasily Borisenko, Maria Selten (Larina), Kirill Lebedev, Mikhail Ilyuta, Yakov Auster, Oleg Ushakov, Alexander Borikin, Stepan Abramov, Aleksander Martynyuk, Karina Kalimullina, Anastasia Mirosedi, Olga Elagina, Anna Kildyushova, Alexander Mikhailov, Irina Zaitseva, Anna Smirnova, Ekaterina Elagina, Tatiana Larina.
  • Engineering:State Unitary Enterprise of the Republic of Tatarstan “TatInvestGrazhdanProekt”, Vladimir Streban, Gleb Golovanov, Egor Prokofiev, Alexander Stukalov.
  • Landscape :Vasily Borisenko, Maria Selten (Larina), Rafis Sayfutdinov, Marfa Zakharina.
  • Partners:Foundation Institute of Urban Development of the Republic of Tatarstan: Natalia Fishman-Bekmambetova; Creative Group at the Kazan City Hall, Daria Tolovenkova; Orchestra Design: Ekaterina Goldberg, Edouard Moreau.
  • Client :Head investment and construction office of the Republic of Tatarstan.
  • Operating Organization:Company State Budgetary Institution "Youth Center of the Republic of Tatarstan".
  • Operating Organization Team:Damir Fattakhov (Minister of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan); Maria Kryukova (Program Director of the URAM Extreme Park); Valentin Shikhobalov (Director of the Youth Center of the Republic of Tatarstan).
  • City:Kazan
  • Country:Russia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Emil Sharifullin
© Emil Sharifullin

Text description provided by the architects. URAM Extreme Park is the largest extreme park in Russia, built in 2020 by Legato Sports Architecture. The architects faced a difficult task — to build a park that: 1) combines all the sports facilities necessary to prepare extreme athletes for high-level competitions, such as Olympic Games, 2) has simple extreme zones where amateur athletes will be able to develop their riding skills, 3) fits into the context of the historical city center of Kazan, 4) will become an open and free public space for urban recreation.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Daria Samoilova
© Daria Samoilova

All these tasks were completed. Moreover, URAM became one of the world’s rare extreme parks which manages to combine two functions: to be at the same time a professional training spot for Olympic athletes, and a completely open and free public space. The global goal of Legato is to distinguish sports architecture into a separate type of Russian architectural art, and URAM Extreme Park has become the embodiment of this dream.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov
Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov

For example, when creating a skatepark, builders made not just “a spot”, but a concrete sculpture with an area of hundreds of square meters (by the way, many builders are professional riders and champions in extreme disciplines). Thus, the entrance group is made in the form of a skateable loop, and the amphitheater for athletes' recreation refers to the legendary Moscow "Pit" as a place of spontaneous parties and self-expression. In addition, URAM Extreme Park became the first public space in Russia with skateable street furniture: perennial plants grow in flower beds with skateable edges.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov
Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov

The design of the URAM Extreme Park is quite minimalistic, so the architects paid great attention to accentuated details. The side surfaces of the street plaza elements are decorated with mosaic panels inspired by Soviet monumental art. Meanwhile, the color palette of sunsets that can be observed in summer from the embankment of the Kazanka River has found expression in the design solution of the streetball area.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov

URAM Extreme Park was created as part of a program aimed at improving the ecological situation in Kazan and increasing biodiversity. Natural materials were used for the extreme objects: the facade of the air park is made of larch, the hard coating of the streetball area does not emit harmful elements into the environment, and all the materials are durable. Moreover, to make the park safe, instead of fences, skateable flower beds and green spaces were used.

Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov
Save this picture!
© Daniil Shvedov
© Daniil Shvedov

As for the construction methods, the skate park and both pump tracks were made manually, since the forms of extreme objects are complex and unique. So, for pouring concrete, the shotcrete was used; after that builders rubbed the concrete. The builders made truly jewelry work and adjusted every detail, achieving the perfect result. It is such details that make the riding process exciting and fruitful for athletes. 

Save this picture!
© Emil Sharifullin
© Emil Sharifullin

Thus, URAM Extreme Park has become a popular public space where people come every day: about 13 000 guests visit the park every month, while 4 000 riders train in the park regularly. At the same time, URAM fits perfectly into the city's infrastructure: it is located in the middle of the pedestrian route between Gorky Park and the Kremlin, so the public space attracts even more visitors.

Save this picture!
© Emil Sharifullin
© Emil Sharifullin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Legato Sports Architecture
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkSports ArchitectureRussia
Cite: "URAM Extreme Park / Legato Sports Architecture" 21 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966562/uram-extreme-park-legato-sports-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream