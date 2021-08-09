Oasis-Like Hotel to be Built in Kuwait

Jasper Architects has recently won a competition to design an immersive hotel experience within the desert landscape of Kuwait. Featuring a curved structure echoing the surrounding dunes, the project is intended to recreate an oasis where visitors can fully observe the natural environment. Through its colors, textures, use of wood, and rammed earth, the concept emulates the surrounding. Reiterating the local topography, a circular roof rises and touches the ground, creating an array of alternating interior and exterior spaces.

The project’s materials and color pallete almost camouflage the structure within the surrounding dunes. Each touchpoint of the roof creates access on top, revealing another layer of common areas. The gathering spaces and more public functions are located towards the center of the structure, where an opening in the undulating roof makes room for a swimming pool. Each suite has a direct connection to the landscape, and the interior design reiterates the desert theme. For this concept, the architecture studio built on its previous experience with the design of resorts in South and North America.

Based in Buenos Aires and Berlin, Jasper Architects is a young practice whose work spans various scales and programs, from urban planning and office buildings to private residences and interior design. One of their most recent projects, UP! Berlin converts a former shopping mall into an office building.