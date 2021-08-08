We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Biron Lattes House / Utreras Arquitectos

Biron Lattes House / Utreras Arquitectos

Biron Lattes House / Utreras Arquitectos

© Gustavo Burgos

Chonchi, Chile
  Architects: Utreras Arquitectos
  Area:  223
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Gustavo Burgos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chaos Group, Trimble Navigation, Volcan
  Lead Architect: Hugo Utreras Becerra
© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located near the shore of Lake Tarahuin, in the rural sector of Tarahuin, commune of Chonchi, Chiloe Island.

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

The idea was born from generating a single-family house with ample interior spaces for various recreational uses as an inner courtyard, with this being situated on the second level of the house.

Isometric
Isometric

The structure of the house wants to rescue the image of the work sheds of southern Chile, blending with the image of a mountain.

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos
Section Y-Y
Section Y-Y
© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

The roof is presented as a mantle that covers the two levels protruding from the volume of the house to generate covered outdoor spaces, in order to protect the main and secondary access from the constant rain of the area where it is located.

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

The program of the enclosure is that of a typical house, concentrating on the first level. It has a master bedroom with en suite bathroom, three secondary bedrooms, guest bathroom, loggia, pantry, as well as a living room, dining room, and double-height kitchen.

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

The entire structure of the house is made of wood with impregnated luma foundations, interior and exterior pillars and master and secondary coihue beams. The entire exterior cover is made of SIP (Structural Insulated Panel).

© Gustavo Burgos
© Gustavo Burgos

Cite: "Biron Lattes House / Utreras Arquitectos" [Vivienda Biron Lattes / Utreras Arquitectos] 08 Aug 2021. ArchDaily.

