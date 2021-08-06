We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Portugal
  5. Summer Auditorium CCB / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

Summer Auditorium CCB / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

Save this project
Summer Auditorium CCB / Bak Gordon Arquitectos

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Temporary Installations
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architecture:Ricardo Bak Gordon
  • Collaboration:Pietro Dardano
  • Client:Centro Cultural de Belém
  • Supported By:Amorim Isolamentos . cortiça
  • City:Lisboa
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The Centro Cultural de Belém, together with Corticeira Amorim, annually invites an architect to design an ephemeral and modular cork architecture during the summer season.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Atelier Bak Gordon responded to this invitation, designing an open-air auditorium that occupies half of the CCB square. The extension of the intervention allows a total sensory immersion in the material/cork, savoring its texture, odor, temperature, and, of course, the way in which sounds are propagated or absorbed.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
3D
3D

The amphitheater’s smooth slope lends an informality to the space and suggests the memory of southern landscapes. The vicissitudes of health rules were converted into a spelling where the marking of seats becomes a kind of new language.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisboa, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsPortugal
Cite: "Summer Auditorium CCB / Bak Gordon Arquitectos" [Auditório de Verão CCB / Bak Gordon Arquitectos] 06 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966289/summer-auditorium-ccb-bak-gordon-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream