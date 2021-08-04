Sodexo Montréal Offices / Atelier l'Abri + Vives St-Laurent

+ 17

Quality of life Space: wellness and the future workspace. The new Sodexo Montreal office, designed by L’Abri and Vives St-Laurent, presents their vision for the workspace of the future. Based on common values ​​between designers and clients, the project puts forward the concept of Quality of Life Spaces. This design concept is based on wellness, flexibility, innovation, and the importance of the human and social character of our workplaces. It emphasizes a dynamic organization of spaces and working environments, a minimalist and warm design, as well as special attention to the comfort and health of users. Entirely realized in 2020, the concept is proving particularly resilient to face the challenges revealed by the pandemic.

Identity, design, and materiality. The project occupies a space within a 1908 industrial building complex directly on the edge of the Lachine Canal in Montreal. The plan highlights the intrinsic qualities of the century-old construction and takes advantage of the high ceilings and large openings. The offices are set up on the window side, while all meeting rooms still benefit from a generous supply of natural light. The design reveals the original brick walls, mill floor, and wood structure. The light and neutral furniture complement the richness of the wood. The closed rooms are lined with felt, rugs, and curtains in warmer and darker colors, providing an environment conducive to concentration. The sober yet warm design gives the project a signature both human and professional.

Work, flexibility, and innovation. The spaces of the Sodexo project are declined as a series of modules offering moments to work, collaborate, concentrate, socialize, cook, meditate and learn. The open concept design encourages equality, sharing, and movement. Boxed volumes for meeting rooms and focus pods punctuate the space and increase the opportunities for different working environments. Fundamental to the project, flexibility is facilitated by the implementation of plug-and-play ports throughout the office. This flexibility and enhanced comfort for the users are supported by technology to generate a dynamic environment. At the heart of the project, the large dining room and the professional kitchen serve as a multifunctional space that can be transformed during multimedia events.

Wellness principles and biophilia. The innovative design of Sodexo Montreal offices follows standards of excellence for the health and wellness of users. The rigorous work of the design-build team puts forward the quality of air, water, light, sound, and materials to create a healthy and sustainable environment. The spaces promote movement and the spirit of community. The importance of nourishment, Sodexo's primary activity, is highlighted by the show kitchen accessible to both chefs and office staff. The principles of biophilia ensure a human and natural character to workspaces.

The abundance of plants and daylight, the views to the outside, wood, and natural colors are the basis of the design and create the distinctive portrait of the project. This approach demonstrates the company's commitment to its community and is fundamental to the concept of Quality of Life Spaces. This concept has proven to be particularly resilient in the face of the unexpected challenges brought by the pandemic. As such, the project represents an excellent case study for the workspace of the future. A future more human, healthy, efficient, and sustainable, which reintroduces into our corporate spaces the importance of social character combined with the comfort and simplicity of the home.