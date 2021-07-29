We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Spain
  5. Tower-Castle of Espioca Restoration / El fabricante de espheras

Tower-Castle of Espioca Restoration / El fabricante de espheras

Save this project
Tower-Castle of Espioca Restoration / El fabricante de espheras

© Milena Villalba© Milena Villalba© Milena Villalba© Milena Villalba+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restoration, Historic Preservation
Picasent, Spain
  • Design Team:Víctor Muñoz Macián, Anna Morro Peña, María Pitarch Roig, Andrea Gargallo Manota, Sara Juanes Herrera, Yasmina Juan Osa, Francisco Piñó Alcaide, Elisa García Capilla, Jorge Juan Roy Pérez, Sergio Estruch González
  • Clients:Generalitat Valenciana, Conselleria d’Educació, Investigació, Cultura i Esport)
  • Technical Architect:Fermín Font Mezquita
  • Interior Tower Area:527 ft2
  • Outside Area:1066 ft2
  • City:Picasent
  • Country:Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. The Tower-Castle of Espioca is an Asset of Cultural Interest with the category of monument since 1993. It is included in the General Inventory of Valencian Cultural Heritage as well as in the Inventory of Archaeological Sites of the Department of Culture of the Valencian Community.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
Sección y planta
Sección y planta
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The construction technique is closely linked to its very nature. The defensive structures from the Muslim period were characterized by the use of the rammed-earth technique as the main one. The construction was carried out with both local materials and labor. It speaks to us of the economy of resources and sustainability as in the case of the Espioca Tower.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
Detail 02
Detail 02
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Adress the works wouldn’t be possible without undertaking an in-deep study of both the visible monument and the possible hidden traces under the existing mound in the immediate surroundings. Therefore, a first archaeological follow-up phase is carried out in order to obtain relevant data concerning ancient structures which must have been built around the tower creating its exterior picture.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The wall structures of the tower still preserve their own trails characteristic of their traditional type of construction. For this very reason, it seeks to recover traditional jobs, techniques, and materials in order to restore lost stability to the whole. To this end, it has been decided to use the materials of the time. During Arab Period these materials were used to build that kind of defensive buildings. Our priority is to preserve the asset as well as to clearly differentiate between the original elements establishing a dialogue among the materials. Our premise is to preserve and raise awareness about the different historical phases of the monument.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
Secciones
Secciones

The access to the tower will be through the original access. It will be possible with the help of a metal staircase done with two stringers which will be anchored to the ground; a stairway shall be placed on it too. This stairway will consist of a folded metal sheet that will reach the access level of the tower and will get into it.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The intervention represents an opportunity of intervening surroundings of great landscape value flanked by historical communication routes and monuments of both artistic and architectural value such as the Espioca Tower of Picassent.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Polygon 42, Parcela 386, La Coma. Picassent (Valencia). Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
El fabricante de espheras
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRestorationHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Tower-Castle of Espioca Restoration / El fabricante de espheras " [Consolidación y restauración de la torre Espioca de Picassent / el fabricante de espheras ] 29 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965898/tower-castle-of-espioca-restoration-el-fabricante-de-espheras> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream