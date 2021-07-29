We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Interiors
  4. Lithuania
  5. 037 Workscape / ŠA atelier

037 Workscape / ŠA atelier

Save this project
037 Workscape / ŠA atelier

© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj© Norbert Tukaj+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Interiors
Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Architects: SA atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Norbert Tukaj
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. The project takes place in Vilnius city, in formerly abandoned buildings that are now in use for The cultural complex established by the Lithuanian Interdisciplinary Art Union, operating on the principles of community and self-government. The particular space is designated for the “Architecture Foundation” which works in the field of architectural and cultural education. The room is used as an office workplace, a meeting place, and a gallery.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

In the project, we choose to accommodate different functions and zones without dividing the space into separate cabinets instead we proposed a dynamic installation. In this way, depending on the needs, the interior transforms into different shapes. These new functional objects are realized as a transparent layer allowing to observe the nature of the building with its past signs. Therefore, the interior takes over the aesthetic atmosphere of the whole complex and becomes an integral part of it.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The Architectural foundation’s private workspace is defined by a transparent object that is pushed out into the hall during working hours. The object on itself can carry on a relevant exposition from the activities of the foundation. An act of extrusion is a communication message for visitors of the building, that the space is open.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

To make the inside room spacious the elements are concentrated parallel to the walls. At a steady position, they serve for the gallery. Unfolded and taken out they form an environment for various office needs. Materials used in the interior represent the construction body that makes up the architecture itself. The details express links to missing elements that are easily recreated by fantasy.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

The interior project is highly dependent on the context of the whole building complex. It overcomes its utilitarian issues with transformable attributes. The design demonstrates a softly dissolving boundary between the private workplace and the public realm.

Save this picture!
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SA atelier
Office

Products

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsLithuania
Cite: "037 Workscape / ŠA atelier" 29 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965880/037-workscape-sa-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream