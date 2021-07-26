Bali Esperanza Villa Uluwatu / Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects

+ 45

Text description provided by the architects. The villas are located on the cliff edge of Uluwatu, Bali. The tropical weather and bountiful nature in Bali create this relaxed and laid-back atmosphere, and multiple faiths reside on this island in harmony with the existing local culture. In general, the island is populated with low-rise buildings mostly in Balinese style architecture which adds to the resort atmosphere.

The client’s main requests were that all rooms should have an ocean view and provide the same functions as adjacent to Alila villa units. The brief was challenging as the site is very long and narrow with the short side facing the sea, and the adjacent villas have plenty of space and amenities. Taking inspirations from the local culture and the site; we introduced large curves into our design as the central theme that divides the two villas, while using level differences so the rooms blend into the cliff and each can enjoy an oceanfront view.

To respect mother nature, we used local materials to achieve one of our design intents, which was to integrate the natural landscape with the architecture. The main living pavilion appears to float above water in the front yard while the rest of the villa forms part of the landscape, blending into nature. The interior we have created in a modern Balinese style, providing relaxed and luxurious open spaces; an extension of the clean and modern architectural design.

Constriction of the project took much longer than expected as the adjacent villas were already in operation before work started. This limited the amount of noise that could be made on-site, so in the end, the construction workers had to break ground and proceed with construction by hand using no heavy machinery. However, the result was worth waiting for, and now we have two beautifully crafted villas that truly reflect the local culture and style.