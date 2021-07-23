We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Zanini Porta House / Inches Geleta Architetti

Zanini Porta House / Inches Geleta Architetti

Save this project
Zanini Porta House / Inches Geleta Architetti

© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi© Simone Bossi+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lavertezzo, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Zanini Porta house is located in the Magadino Plain, an evocative territorial area between the cities of Bellinzona and Locarno. The Plain is delimited by mountain profiles, in which anthropic presences intertwine with natural ones, giving shape to various land uses: from agricultural areas to industrial ones, from leisure areas with particular naturalistic qualities to residential areas. The house falls into this category and is part of the peri-urban fabric that characterizes the valley.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The shape and position of the new building relate to the large landscape scale: the house expression emphasizes the horizontality of the Magadino Plain on which it "rests": a large plinth, slightly raised from the ground, indicates the linearity of the landscape, also evoked by the string course slab that contains the ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

At the same time, developing on the whole map, in compliance with the PR indices, the house appropriates it, composing itself of a succession of living spaces and accessories that seek continuous spatial relationships with the “horizontal” context of the landscape; thus avoiding external spaces and guaranteeing a continuous and qualitative internal-external relationship.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The materials that characterize the house, in the architectural expression of the facade, are faithful to the elaborate architectural concept and to the place where it is inserted. The plinth and string course curbs, as well as the crowning of the flat roof, are made of concrete. The façade is in cast in place concrete as well using a specific framework; its expression relates with the ticinese tradition and with the industrial and handcrafted character of the Magadino Plain.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Inches Geleta Architetti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "Zanini Porta House / Inches Geleta Architetti" 23 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965569/zanini-porta-house-inches-geleta-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream