We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Canela House / ValdesHagemann

Canela House / ValdesHagemann

Save this project
Canela House / ValdesHagemann

© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe© Roland Halbe+ 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Angostura, Chile
  • Architects: ValdesHagemann
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3014 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Roland Halbe
  • Lead Architects: Nicolas Valdes, Constanza Hagemann
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Canela is located in Agua Dulce, the coastal sector of Huentelauquén, in the commune of Canela, Coquimbo region.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The house is located on a ground unevenness of about 5m, formed by strata exposed to the side of a ravine that historically had human presence dating back to B.C.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Originally, a thatched-roof stone wall construction was located in the same place that was used as an outdoor meeting place that confirmed the privileged condition of the place both for its views and its location. Our main intention is to leave the least possible footprint in this landscape with the project.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

We solved the house on a single level, close to the ground without interrupting the relationship between interior and exterior. Then we define a roof as a minimum plane, supported on a stone wall 50cm thick and 2.60m high. This wall was built before the house, as a border between the East and the West on the ground. This wall defines patios and interiors of the house, as a backing to the spaces that face the sea and the creek.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The project is defined as a horizontal line that measures the horizon. Towards the East, the hermetic main façade through which you enter, and towards the West, completely open and transparent with the rooms open to the Pacific Sea.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de ValdesHagemann
Cortesía de ValdesHagemann

The roof and the rest of the supports of the house are in metal to achieve lights and lighter structural elements.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de ValdesHagemann
Cortesía de ValdesHagemann

The intervention is completed with landscaping using endemic species adapted to the area with low water demand.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ValdesHagemann
Office

Products

SteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Canela House / ValdesHagemann" [Casa Canela / ValdesHagemann] 27 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965498/canela-house-valdeshagemann> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream