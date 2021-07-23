We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Mexican Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés Patents Construction System with "Intelligent Prefabricated" Technology

Mexican Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés Patents Construction System with "Intelligent Prefabricated" Technology

Save this article
Mexican Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés Patents Construction System with "Intelligent Prefabricated" Technology

Cortesía de Miguel Ángel AragonésCortesía de Miguel Ángel AragonésCortesía de Miguel Ángel AragonésCortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés+ 23

The renowned Mexican architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés presented ten years of research materialized in his most recent project entitled "Casa PI" whose acronym translates to a new "intelligent prefabricated" construction project. Patented in Switzerland, this system seeks to break the housing paradigm from an integral design that combines the structure of the house with the furniture and new automation technologies in architecture.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés

The origin of this innovation stems from the idea of creating a modular constructive system that was sustainable, in high quality, that would accelerate construction times, improve acoustic and thermal performance, as well as reduce construction costs and waste. It is based on implementing the technology, we currently live every day with, in an integral design (since conventional homes have had to adapt to these advances through facilities that hinder the design). However, "Casa PI" seeks to start from scratch by serving as a pavilion that shows the advances of this specific moment in history by offering a "piece of furniture to live in" that consumes as little energy as possible.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés

PI is a structure that works both vertically (as a column), horizontally (as a lock or chain), or mixed, and to which additional pieces are attached to integrate the final configuration. This modular construction system optimizes resources and reduces waste. The walls, based on overlapping paneling, are the final finish that covers the layers of thermal and acoustic insulation. The electrical and hydraulic installations are designed by means of screw-in and plug-in connections that avoid the work of welding and complicated connections. It guarantees the highest constructive quality in record time, providing a range of direct benefits: it does not require painting, waterproofing, or anti-corrosion coatings. It allows the adaptation of a thermal-acoustic system that reduces energy consumption to achieve an optimal level of comfort, whether or not, a central air conditioning system is used.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés

Regarding the assembly, it opted for aluminum as the main material due to its properties of efficiency, lightness, durability, and recycling possibilities without losing its aesthetic and structural properties. Thanks to this, it was possible to erect a 180m2 module in just 50 days and with just 8 people without requiring heavy machinery. Because of this, the design team highlights the possibility of being able to transform the project into a home that goes from social interest to luxury through personalization. This is how they explain it:

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés
Cortesía de Miguel Ángel Aragonés

Strong, lightweight, durable, corrosion resistant, recyclable, and with the ability to take almost any shape, aluminum can do what other building materials, such as brick and wood, cannot. Since its widespread appearance in the early 20th century, it has been the engine and fuel for modern architecture. The house, origin of the city and culture, requires a transformation, greater ease of execution, greater services, higher quality and lower price. PI supports large glass openings, maximizes energy efficiency and enables prefabricated homes to be built with a solid profit base.

For more information visit Taller Aragonés.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipo ArchDaily México
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily México, Equipo. "Mexican Architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés Patents Construction System with "Intelligent Prefabricated" Technology" [Arquitecto mexicano Miguel Ángel Aragonés patenta sistema constructivo con tecnología de "prefabricado inteligente"] 23 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Arellano, Mónica) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965480/mexican-architect-miguel-angel-aragones-patents-construction-system-with-intelligent-prefabricated-technology> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream