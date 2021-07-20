Lief Company / OOTO Architects

+ 25

Architects: OOTO Architects

Mechanical And Electrical Design: Daekwang Engineering

City: Daegu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. An old ironworks alley in front of the apartment complex. Even if you look around, there is nothing special about our alley. Our worries began with the thought of how to present a special gaze in this extremely ordinary urban landscape.

In an environment surrounded by apartment complexes and aging shopping centers on all sides, we looked inside. If the general mall focused on revealing the indoor hall, the first impression of this building would probably be the opposite. Since it faces the apartment housing facility in front, we intentionally installed a strong wall screen to limit the gaze to the apartment complex and hoped that we could enjoy the scenes in the newly embodied space.

In a frame that thoroughly controls the relationship with the outside, the deck space secured to the maximum created a unique perspective that cannot be experienced in a general neighborhood living facility building. Of course, this solution could be possible because of the client's courage, who reaped greed for the interior area and actively accepted the exterior space plan.

