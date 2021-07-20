We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Ngói Space / H&P Architects

Ngói Space / H&P Architects

Ngói Space / H&P Architects

© Le Minh Hoang

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Exhibition Center
Vietnam
  • Architects: H&P Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  510
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Le Minh Hoang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Viglacera
  • Design Team:Doan Thanh Ha ,Tran Ngoc Phuong, Luong Thi Ngoc Lan, Tran Van Duong, Nguyen Hai Hue, Ho Manh Cuong, Nguyen Van Thinh, Trinh Thi Thanh Huyen
  • Architects:H&P Architects
  • Country:Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Le Minh Hoang
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture can be, in a sense, analogous to a Tree (banyan tree, bodhi tree) with its branches and leaves that intertwine and spread out, forming various layers for use; It can also be metaphorically meant spatial levels offering miscellaneous chambers at different heights in a Cave, as regards prehistoric men being accommodated.

© Le Minh Hoang
Plans
Plans
© Le Minh Hoang
© Le Minh Hoang
Ngói space is created from the perspective of merging these 2 primitive shelters (the Tree & the Cave), giving reminiscences of a big Roof such as the roof of a communal house or that of a Rong house – an open community space which has been existing for a long time.

© Le Minh Hoang
In making a Roof, Tile presents a natural option since it is a material familiar to most Vietnamese people, yet used unusually (as walls, curtains) in an extraordinary space to produce a special different effect (regarding appearance, sense of space, and micro-climate quality). The Ngói space functions Cafés (lower space + on the rooftop), Seminar and Exhibition rooms (on the middle floor) to offer a fresh destination, an inspiring common Roof.

© Le Minh Hoang
Diagram
Diagram
© Le Minh Hoang
The ongoing rapid urbanization and increasing population have been entailing a major demand for more areas for residence nationwide. Many former single-story tiled-roof houses have been demolished/removed and the tiles on those roofs are still considered construction waste, not to be reused.

© Le Minh Hoang
The Ngói space was created as an inspiring solution to reusing these memory-filled tiles. On a larger scale, it orientates users towards a sustainable tomorrow, from the perspective of reaching back to the past to recognize and rediscover the core and hidden values of the original space and use those values to create spaces of the future.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Đường Phúc Lộc, Uy Nỗ, Đông Anh, Hà Nội, Vietnam

