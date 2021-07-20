We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Short Sentence Office / Woodo Studio

Short Sentence Office / Woodo Studio

The logo disappears as the door moving. Image © yuuuunstudioRecreation area, the floating of the large sliding door achieves spatial flow changes. Image © yuuuunstudioLarge conference room. Image © yuuuunstudiointerior space switching GIF. Image © yuuuunstudio+ 30

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Woodo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  yuuuunstudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HAY
  • Lead Architect: Wei Wang
  • Design Team:Elsie, Jiahong Chen, Yan He
  • Client:Short Sentence
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
The logo disappears as the door moving. Image © yuuuunstudio
Text description provided by the architects. Woodostudio has created a new office located in Shanghai ANKEN Park for Short Sentence, which is a local independent womenswear design brand. The design concept starts with a "framed garden". The site is surrounded by a green landscape. The desire of the client and designer is to maintain a calm relationship between inside and outside with as little contrast as possible. The result is ultimately a uniform concept, serene and simple use of natural using stable raw materials to create space. The function works cleverly to create an aesthetic feeling.

Recreation area, the floating of the large sliding door achieves spatial flow changes. Image © yuuuunstudio
© yuuuunstudio
Large conference room. Image © yuuuunstudio
Modern natural interior spaces built with new art elements, using beige, wood colors, and gray as the main visual tone. The symmetry of the space is established through a range of architectural elements. Soft tones and materials are chosen to enhance realism and comfort. The rough and perfect natural birch plywood materials give the office a homey feel of familiarity, primitive and unpretentious. The core of modern simplicity is restraint.

Recreation area, the floating of the large sliding door achieves spatial flow changes. Image © yuuuunstudio
Recreation area, the floating of the large sliding door achieves spatial flow changes. Image © yuuuunstudio
From the inside out, or from the outside in, the creation of Woodo Studio is always closely related to the horizontal scale, and more importantly the dialogue during the design process. To achieve a predetermined comfortable atmosphere, the designer applied walls and a warm, subtle palette.

© yuuuunstudio
plan
office area. Image © yuuuunstudio
A series of custom-made sun panel screens with special designs can be fully opened. Many changes of moving lines and surfaces are designed carefully so that the space has great visual permeability and flexibility from inside to outside.

The whole project adopts a relatively restrained and weakened design, giving way to the functionality of the space and removing the superfluous decoration. Give space back to the interior area and nature. The circulation of the space in circulation is very pleasant and advanced.

conference room. Image © yuuuunstudio
Original furniture details. Image © yuuuunstudio
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Pingwu Road, Shanghai, China

Woodo Studio
Cite: "Short Sentence Office / Woodo Studio" 20 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965267/short-sentence-office-woodo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Recreation area, the floating of the large sliding door achieves spatial flow changes. Image © yuuuunstudio

Short Sentence 办公室 / 木斗设计

