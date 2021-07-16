Snøhetta and HGA to Design Parnassus Research and Academic Building

The world-renowned academic medical centre The University of California San Francisco has selected Snohetta and HGA to design the new Parnassus Research and Academic Building (PRAB). As part of a larger plan to renovate and expand the medical campus, the project will replace the 1917 UC Hall, creating a more collaborative research environment while also providing the city of San Francisco with an attractive public space.

With Snøhetta leading the conceptual design for the building and public realm and HGA as executive architect and designer for technical program spaces, the new PRAB project is expected to foster collaboration and drive innovation. The new building will feature CoLabs, a collaborative research model that brings together several previously separate laboratories. In addition, the program comprises computational labs, classrooms designed for hybrid learning and a nursing school.

“Snøhetta’s approach centres on cultural exchange and the public realm. The PRAB project will not only serve clinicians and researchers at UCSF, but will include new vistas, promenades, and public gathering areas that will take advantage of San Francisco’s climate and natural context to bring added beauty to the site and campus.” - Michelle Delk, Partner at Snøhetta and landscape architect for PRAB

The project will create an array of improvements to the existing public spaces, including reducing vehicular traffic and remodelling pedestrian access, thus providing the city with attractive outdoor areas. The Parnassus Research and Academic Building is expected to open in 2026.