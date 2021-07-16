Sarnsara Learning Center / Architects 49

+ 37

Client: Muang Thai Life Assurance

Awards: LEED V4 Gold® (LEED® BD+C: New Construction): 2020

Architects: Architects 49

System Engineer: M&E Engineering 49

City: Ban Pong

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Muang Thai Life Assurance’s core values, “The M Powered C: Customer Centric, Creativity, Commitment to Success, Collaboration and Caring,” were integrated into the design of the Sarnsara Learning Center, in Ratchaburi province. This training center was established in a natural setting to nurture an understanding of the company’s objectives and the importance of its representatives maintaining close client relationships.

In the spirit of their collaborative culture, the center’s design encourages interaction and the exchange of ideas between users. Spaces for discussions and casual meetings, facilitate the company’s belief that new products can originate from any individual in the organization. To this end, the complex is designed to provide various adaptive spaces that encourage innovation.

A triangle modular configuration is used to enable the users to create an array of rooms to suit a variety of purposes from seminars, meetings, group discussions, workshops or other activities, reflecting the company’s customer centric values. This triangular module is also applied to spaces for outdoor activities. In line with this triangular theme, the shape is also applied to the ceiling systems for semi-outdoor spaces to filter natural light from the skylight to meet the needs of each activity. Combined with the company’s color branding, the resulting atmosphere can be likened to sitting in the shade of a fuchsia tree.

An oval-shaped auditorium, reflects and promotes the idea of a happy community, and the overall atmosphere creates a collaborative working culture. Facilities include a 1,000-seat auditorium, training rooms that can accommodate from 20 to 200 people, and 73 guestrooms. Residential units are secluded from the street, with views of the lake, offering privacy and a place for relaxation.

Incorporating characteristic elements inspired by the famous local earthenware, a refreshing and informal atmosphere was created that is well received by both locals and the training participants.