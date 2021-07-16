We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Sarnsara Learning Center / Architects 49

Sarnsara Learning Center / Architects 49

Save this project
Sarnsara Learning Center / Architects 49

© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Cultural Center
Ban Pong, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Text description provided by the architects. Muang Thai Life Assurance’s core values, “The M Powered C: Customer Centric, Creativity, Commitment to Success, Collaboration and Caring,” were integrated into the design of the Sarnsara Learning Center, in Ratchaburi province. This training center was established in a natural setting to nurture an understanding of the company’s objectives and the importance of its representatives maintaining close client relationships.

Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

In the spirit of their collaborative culture, the center’s design encourages interaction and the exchange of ideas between users. Spaces for discussions and casual meetings, facilitate the company’s belief that new products can originate from any individual in the organization. To this end, the complex is designed to provide various adaptive spaces that encourage innovation.

Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

A triangle modular configuration is used to enable the users to create an array of rooms to suit a variety of purposes from seminars, meetings, group discussions, workshops or other activities, reflecting the company’s customer centric values. This triangular module is also applied to spaces for outdoor activities. In line with this triangular theme, the shape is also applied to the ceiling systems for semi-outdoor spaces to filter natural light from the skylight to meet the needs of each activity. Combined with the company’s color branding, the resulting atmosphere can be likened to sitting in the shade of a fuchsia tree.

Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

An oval-shaped auditorium, reflects and promotes the idea of a happy community, and the overall atmosphere creates a collaborative working culture. Facilities include a 1,000-seat auditorium, training rooms that can accommodate from 20 to 200 people, and 73 guestrooms. Residential units are secluded from the street, with views of the lake, offering privacy and a place for relaxation. 

Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Incorporating characteristic elements inspired by the famous local earthenware, a refreshing and informal atmosphere was created that is well received by both locals and the training participants.

Save this picture!
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree
© Nattakit Jeerapatmaitree

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ban Pong, Ban Pong District, Ratchaburi 70110, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architects 49
Office

Products

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureOfficesCultural CenterThailand
Cite: "Sarnsara Learning Center / Architects 49" 16 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965149/sarnsara-learning-center-architects-49> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream