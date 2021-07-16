We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Pearl Beach House / Polly Harbison

Pearl Beach House / Polly Harbison

© Brett Boardman© Pablo Veiga Photography© Brett Boardman© Brett Boardman

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Pearl Beach, Australia
  • Principal Architect:Polly Harbison
  • Architects:Polly Harbison
  • Interior Design:Arent and Pyke
  • Builder:Paterson Building
  • Landscape:Michael Cooke Landscape
  • Engineers:Tihanyi Consulting Engineers
  • City:Pearl Beach
  • Country:Australia
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. Pearl Beach house is the realisation of the clients dream, to build a bespoke, concrete sculpture in the bush, on a budget that demanded creative solutions. The site is nestled amongst Burrawang scrubby woodland, rainforest species and ancient grass trees, on the edge of Pearl Beach village.

© Pablo Veiga Photography
© Pablo Veiga Photography
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Pablo Veiga Photography
© Pablo Veiga Photography
© Pablo Veiga Photography
© Pablo Veiga Photography

Inspired by the patch of blue sky amongst the dense tree canopy, the heavy masonry form wraps around this clearing, elevating living areas to capture the sun. The carefully considered entry sequence defines the spatial arrangement of the building. This journey blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces, to create connection to both bush and sky.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Section
Section
© Pablo Veiga Photography
© Pablo Veiga Photography
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Off form concrete is used judiciously, mixed with low-cost materials within a restrained palette. The predominance of grey textures enhances the homogenous sculptural quality of the building, considered bursts of colour in the ceramics and heavily grained timber, ground the building in its bush surrounds.

© Pablo Veiga Photography
© Pablo Veiga Photography

