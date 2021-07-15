We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Kindergarten
  Vietnam
  S Kindergarten / HNA Architects

S Kindergarten / HNA Architects

S Kindergarten / HNA Architects

© Hoang Le

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten
Điện Dương, Vietnam
  Architects: HNA Architects
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Hoang Le
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Caesar, VIETSEC
  Architect In Charge: Hoang Nguyen, Nguyen Manh Dung
  Project Leader: Tran Pham
  Designer: Nhan Nguyen, Luyen Truong
  Structure: Tin An Jsc
  Graphic Design: Phuong TRAN
  Structure Design: Tin An JSC
  City: Điện Dương
  Country: Vietnam
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Dien Duong is a small town which is 3 km far from the ancient city of Hoi An. The town is now one of the fast-developing areas in the Central Coast with hospitality and leisure projects. 

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Surrounded by 5-star resorts, hotels, and condos, this kindergarten would not only serve local demand but also attract ex-pats who are working and living with their children around. The client came to us with the idea of a small kindergarten under fast construction and low budget (the budget is around 70% comparing to the others with a similar scale).

© Hoang Le
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The building is open from all sides, there’s no back and no front. The Ground floor layer is more than a close function, we call it the open square – with the center void ís free space. With many Poplar trees garden around the building, we do not need them in the building. The upper layer is classes that are arranged like a small village. Each class has two-side access with natural lighting and ventilation. The Louver system protects them from the sun and ocean wind. 

© Hoang Le

The idea of the upper layer comes from the image of a small village, and we hope to bring the feeling of active movement for the kids, as they could hang out around the building, up and down the slopes and stairs. With the issue of construction time and budget, we just chose the simple palette local material for finishing: concrete, Hoa -Son granite stone, and brick from the local suppliers. This is the standard solution favored in low-cost construction, however, since the finish is matched with the concrete structure, it still looks good. 

© Hoang Le
Section
Section

Moreover, for better use with public purposes, the lower layer is open for everyone, especially the parents. The School 24h open for the kids and their parents who are working for the resorts and hospitality project around. The school is expected to be a new public area of the town. The kindergarten was finished in 60 working days and is now waiting for the official opening ceremony after the COVID-19 pandemic.

© Hoang Le

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Điện Dương, Điện Bàn, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam

About this office
HNA Architects
Office

Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten Vietnam
Cite: "S Kindergarten / HNA Architects" 15 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

