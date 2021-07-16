We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. 3li Community Cafe / FON STUDIO

3li Community Cafe / FON STUDIO

Save this project
3li Community Cafe / FON STUDIO

Courtesy of FON STUDIOCourtesy of FON STUDIOCourtesy of FON STUDIOCourtesy of FON STUDIO+ 25

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store, Retail Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Interior Designers: FON STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Art master painting, Lingsheng Stone Lt,d, Xiaozuo Wood
  • Lead Architects: Boan Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo
  • Design Team:Boan Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo, Jingyi Zhang, Yuanyuan Song
  • The Client:San San De Jiu
  • Branding Design:pm design
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. In big cities, people are always looking for a chill and fun place to have a rest. Those places usually hide at the corners of a noisy business district. The number of entertaining spots in Sanlitun District is growing fast to meet those demands.  Bars and lounges are sitting there and waiting to satisfy one oldest desire of human beings in the most classical way——by offering them a glass of delicious liquor. The core appeal of those places would be a bright open bar that could allow people to drink and chatting among a unique designed surrounding with a comfortable atmosphere. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

The project locates in the 3.3 Building. The building has been an outstanding landmark in Sanlitun District from the very beginning. Our project, San San De Jiu is sitting at the northeast corner of the building where is recognized as the most valuable spot in this area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

From the establishment of this project, our team has agreed on the same page. That was to minimize the “style” of the design while maximizing the value of the original space. Thus, we set the tone of our work with simplicity, no matter for the visualization or the space organization. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

It is very noticeable that the biggest challenge for us was the original position of the fire exits. The escapes interlaced between the sides of the building. Our team utilized them as a highlight of the design. Under the principle of the fire regulations, we turned the passages into a transparent box of the landscape. The exciting selling point of the space is the outdoor area. As the extension of the inside, our team and the project manager both agreed to share that part with the people who just pass by and let it become a public resting area. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
plan. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO
plan. Image Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

The brand image of San San De Jiu is targeted at leaving the message of emphasis on the simplicity and clearness of their drinks. Therefore, our strategy for the design was allocated with the same tone. Since the facade of the area is mostly transparent, we used the warm-colour wood as the main material to set a clear focus on the sights. The U-shaped ceiling extending from the inside to the outside is composed of grid modules, and the natural texture of the birch wood grain is just right to present the gentle streamlines. The entrance used a two-way inclined design to break the regular façade while introducing people to the indoor area. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

To reduce the complexity of the visual language, the square structure is coherently used indoor. For example, the display partition on the wall, the movable square box, and the wine rack above the bar are all combined in different proportions in the space. The core of the interior layout is naturally the bar operation area. Under the circular structure, the staff can take care of more customers. The seats surround it are designed in different forms to fit in with different scenarios. In an open space, people have more freedom to enjoy their social life. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Walking along with the city, the changing of the seasons, the passing of pedestrians, the tall buildings, and the variety of plants could bring us a thousand different kinds of feelings. The corner of a street may be the place to reveal some new unknowns, new gatherings, and separations. Our project transformed the space with a several-month effort. We hope that could bring a relaxing refreshment and appropriate warmth to the people pass-by.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3.3 building, Chao yang District, Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FON STUDIO
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "3li Community Cafe / FON STUDIO" 16 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965084/3li-community-fon-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of FON STUDIO

叁叁得酒 / 未来以北工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream