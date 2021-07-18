We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. Tsingtao 1903 Taproom / MINOR lab

Tsingtao 1903 Taproom / MINOR lab

Save this project
Tsingtao 1903 Taproom / MINOR lab

exterior view. Image © Xiaobin Lvinterior view. Image © Xiaobin Lvview from interior to exterior. Image © Xiaobin Lvview from window to interior. Image © Xiaobin Lv+ 30

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: MINOR lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  258
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Xiaobin Lv
  • Leading Architect:Chen Liu
  • Design Team:Dan Zhao(Project architect), Weixi Jin, Wei Zhao
  • The Client:TSINGTAO
  • Vi Design:297DESIGN
  • Lighting Consutlant:Zhongshan SIKI Lighting Co.Ltd
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
exterior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv
exterior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Beijing’s Wangjing QiLinShe, a lively neighborhood with restaurants of various regional cuisines. For this complex and busy dining hub, we sought to tailor a new form of the taproom. We aimed to utilize materials, colors, and light to develop a friendly, relaxing yet not bustling atmosphere that is different from common beer places. By transforming the collective memory of associations between beer and the environment, we hope to innovate a new spatial experience and bring people an enjoyable sense of excitement and curiosity about Tsingtao Beer.

Save this picture!
front façade. Image © Xiaobin Lv
front façade. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
view from window to interior. Image © Xiaobin Lv
view from window to interior. Image © Xiaobin Lv

The upper half of the façade is a suspended landscape space made up of double-walled, U-profile glass and plants; it allows filtered, gentle sunlight to brighten up the interior space during the day, and it offers ambient lighting for both the interior and exterior at night. The two-meter-wide stainless-steel eave runs through the façade, zoning a porch space. The way that the eave reflects the surroundings also contributes to a sense of spatial transition between the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
interior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv
interior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
sectional perspective. Image Courtesy of MINOR lab
sectional perspective. Image Courtesy of MINOR lab
Save this picture!
interior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv
interior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv

The lower half is a transparent glass façade –function-wise, it consists of folding doors, an air-lock entrance, and large-sized top-hung windows. The whole façade can be completely opened based on seasonal and event needs. It softens the boundary visually and improves the mobility of the dining experience. 

Save this picture!
outdoor seating area. Image © Xiaobin Lv
outdoor seating area. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
interior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv
interior view. Image © Xiaobin Lv

At the center of the interior, the cylindrical, display walk-in cooler as a spatial installation acts as the focal point. Storing 20 types of beer, it is equipped with a digital operation system managing all the beer taps and monitoring all the metrics (gas, temperature, flow rate, etc.)  to make sure that every beer is of its perfect quality. Filling up the interior, the bar area, the staircase area, and the main dining area in their curved shapes tone down the boundaries, rendering the entire space more fluidity and occasion-centric meanings.

Save this picture!
view from interior to exterior. Image © Xiaobin Lv
view from interior to exterior. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
stepped seating area view. Image © Xiaobin Lv
stepped seating area view. Image © Xiaobin Lv

A set of curved high tables and an open stepped seating area can accommodate different types of gatherings as well as invite guests to casually interact with each other. Terrazzo and exposed aggregate concrete were respectively applied to the flat and vertical interfaces, revealing the compelling contrast in texture though both belong to the same type of aggregate.

Save this picture!
curved high table and stepped seating area， the contrast of terrazzo and exposed aggregate concrete. Image © Xiaobin Lv
curved high table and stepped seating area， the contrast of terrazzo and exposed aggregate concrete. Image © Xiaobin Lv
Save this picture!
seating area. Image © Xiaobin Lv
seating area. Image © Xiaobin Lv

From the façade to the interior, materials in use and their distinctive features - the reflexivity of stainless steel, the transparency of glass, the warmth of solid wood, the smoothness of terrazzo, and the coarseness of exposed aggregate concrete - create an unaggressive yet self-contained venue in the boisterous neighborhood.

Save this picture!
view from window to interior. Image © Xiaobin Lv
view from window to interior. Image © Xiaobin Lv

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MINOR lab
Office

Products

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Tsingtao 1903 Taproom / MINOR lab" 18 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965042/tsingtao-1903-taproom-minor-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

view from outdoor dining area to interior. Image © Xiaobin Lv

青岛1903啤酒概念店 / 即作建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream