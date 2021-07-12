We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. CREAMCHIC / LABOTORY

CREAMCHIC / LABOTORY

CREAMCHIC / LABOTORY

© Yongjoon Choi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: LABOTORY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  107
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The Hyundai Seoul, VIP Lounge, has its brand core value in the space. Through the brand image of The Hyundai Seoul VIP Lounge, we define Jasmine Black, Jasmine, and Sage VIP lounges can be poems, paintings, and letters.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

As the form and function of the tea, we established the design language by color and spatialized it. First of all, the shape of the tea is shown as the spatial element through the elegant curves of the teacup, neat tea tray shape, and clean layout. 

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Second, the functions of relaxation and conversation over tea make comfortable feeling in the space. Thirdly, the colors of transparent and clear tea and clean teacups are reflected throughout the space. As such, we wanted to convey the cozy and unique experience of the Sage VIP lounge, The Hyundai Seoul.

© Yongjoon Choi
© Yongjoon Choi

Project location

Address:Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

LABOTORY
