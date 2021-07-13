Tepic 22 / tallerdea

+ 22

Houses • Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects: tallerdea

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Moritz Bernoully

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Cemex Adobe Systems , Novaceramic , Trimble Sketchup Manufacturers:



Lead Architects: René Caro, Jesús López

Collaborators: Héctor López, Isabel Gallardo, Gabrielle L Trejo, Daniel Benítez

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Tepic 22 is an urban housing project located in Colonia Roma: one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Mexico City, and an ideal place for housing developments in recent years.

The topology of the plot: a very large piece of land with a 1:4 ratio shaped the middle-class housing complexes from the last half of the 19th century, private clusters connected by a large street called "privadas" a spatial organization in which architectural solutions have taken advantage of the common and private spaces alike.

Our project Tepic 22 takes inspiration from revisiting those architectural solutions and their possible adaptations to the contemporary ways of producing housing.