We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Tepic 22 / tallerdea

Tepic 22 / tallerdea

Save this project
Tepic 22 / tallerdea

© Moritz Bernoully© Moritz Bernoully© Moritz Bernoully© Moritz Bernoully+ 22

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: tallerdea
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Moritz Bernoully
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cemex, Adobe Systems, Novaceramic, Trimble Sketchup
  • Lead Architects: René Caro, Jesús López
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Text description provided by the architects. Tepic 22 is an urban housing project located in Colonia Roma: one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Mexico City, and an ideal place for housing developments in recent years.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The topology of the plot: a very large piece of land with a 1:4 ratio shaped the middle-class housing complexes from the last half of the 19th century, private clusters connected by a large street called "privadas" a spatial organization in which architectural solutions have taken advantage of the common and private spaces alike.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
Section - Transversal F
Section - Transversal F
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Our project Tepic 22 takes inspiration from revisiting those architectural solutions and their possible adaptations to the contemporary ways of producing housing.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
tallerdea
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Tepic 22 / tallerdea" [Tepic 22 / tallerdea] 13 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964925/tepic-22-tallerdea> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream