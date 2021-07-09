We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ZHA Exhibits Modular Meeting Space at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects has been invited to exhibit at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Titled ‘High-performing Urban Ecologies', the installation responds to the theme of Resilient Communities by displaying the Alis Meeting Pod, a modular structure of ZHA’s Unicorn Island Masterplan that is currently under construction in Chengdu, China. The installation is on display at the Giardino delle Vergini at the entrance of the Italian Pavilion.

ZHA have been employing a holistic approach with their projects by integrating architecture, engineering, and urbanism to develop low carbon solutions that conserve energy and resources. Following the global demand of new requirements for contemporary meeting areas, the Alis Meeting Pod is designed to "enhance collaboration and cooperation within a space that integrates flexibility and comfort with advanced information technology".

The pod's modular design allows it to be easily be disassembled, transported, and re-used in different configurations for different functions. Each design and function element of the pod ensures durability and minimal waste with components that can be recycled into second life applications. Its orchid petals-inspired design wraps around the pod to provide privacy and shelter with optimal visibility. The module is constructed with precision manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM tooling.

Located in the Tianfu New Area, south of Chengdu, an ecologically sustainable civic, business and residential center for China’s technology and research sectors, Unicorn Island will be home for 70,000 researchers, office staff, residents and visitors. The 67-hectare mixed-use master plan is the first building within Chengdu's Unicorn Island project.

With a radial master plan, the design allows instant access to the entire space. The central plaza and metro station are surrounded by “integrated clusters of buildings”, with heights and compositions that vary according to functions, program, etc. In fact, through organic growth, the structures will create a diverse community. Natural water management systems and innovations in urban farming technologies will be also incorporated in Unicorn Island.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021, and watch our official playlist on Youtube featuring exclusive interviews with architects and curators of the Biennale.

