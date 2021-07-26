We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  S.Bartolomeu House / Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

S.Bartolomeu House / Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

S.Bartolomeu House / Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Aveiro, Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The house of S. Bartolomeu is located in a central area of the city of Aveiro, bordering its historic center - Bairro Beira Mar. The street, which gives its name to the house, makes the transition between single-family dwellings of 2 floors - older, and 4-storey multi-family housing buildings - most recent.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Close to services, commerce, firefighters, school, and local government, the surroundings express local characteristics in contact with contemporary materials and languages. In this situation, the building, which is a new intervention, replicates and reinterprets the characteristics of the place, through the rhythm of fenestration and coating materials. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Section
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
The volumetry was established by the municipal services, to carry out the transition from the historic area to the most recent construction area. The building is divided into two T2-type houses with a private patio. Given the small size of the plot, the organization of its interior sought to optimize its construction area and valued it for its relationship with the back garden.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
The interiors of the houses reflect its central location in the city, with pragmatic and functional spaces. The materials used, in addition to considering the characteristics of the place, respond effectively to contemporary living, with superior quality and finishes.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
