World
  Public Stage / Flu-or + Alba González

Public Stage / Flu-or + Alba González

Public Stage / Flu-or + Alba González

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Temporary Installations
La Coruña, Spain
  • Architects: Alba González, Flu-or
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Andamios Layher, AutoCAD, Claaman, Moñita
Cortesía de Luis Santalla
Cortesía de Luis Santalla

Text description provided by the architects. Public Stage originates from a transversal spirit, from the local administration, cultural institutions, and citizens, as a cultural and social asset whose purpose is to create a space open to debate and rethink the future of the historic harbor landmarks in the city of A Coruña.

Cortesía de Alba González
Cortesía de Alba González
Axo
Axo
Cortesía de Alba González
Cortesía de Alba González

This active and collective platform had a varied cultural program, including political discussions, workshops, lectures, film projections, concerts, and scientific research labs, under four major themes: urbanism, science and environment, memory, and cultural action.

Cortesía de Alba González
Cortesía de Alba González

Located in a historic tobacco factory (Plaza de la Antigua Fabrica de Tabacos), and one step away from the seaside and the fish market, the environment brings a strong symbolic and identity component to the project.

Cortesía de Alba González
Cortesía de Alba González

The proposal comes from our own perception of the harbor, putting together all the elements in our memories that connect us with these port spaces, as a result, the installation creates a fluid and crossing space for the citizens, in contrast with the existing closeness.

Cortesía de Alba González
Cortesía de Alba González
Plan and Elevations
Plan and Elevations
Cortesía de Alba González
Cortesía de Alba González

Due to the ephemeral nature of the project, the construction is based on detachable and reusable elements assembling a complex system of scaffolds, the result is a permeable and immersive mesh, able to host multiple uses along its time.

Cortesía de Luis Santalla
Cortesía de Luis Santalla

Public Stage displays as a volume made with a dense mesh that encloses an outdoor space. The exterior is covered with a light net, which outlines the volume while it shows the internal structure.

Public Stage was an ephemeral structure. Open, diverse, discussed, lived, transformed, and studied.

Cortesía de Luis Santalla
Cortesía de Luis Santalla
Materials Axo
Materials Axo
Cortesía de Luis Santalla
Cortesía de Luis Santalla

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Plaza Fabrica de Tabacos, 1, 15006 La Coruña, España

Flu-or
Alba González
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSpain
