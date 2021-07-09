We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. France
  Collège Simone Veil / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Colas Durand Architectes

Collège Simone Veil / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Colas Durand Architectes

Collège Simone Veil / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Colas Durand Architectes

© Luc Boegly

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Lamballe, France
  • Project Management:Christina Kimmerle, Gerhard Pfeiler
  • Structural Engineer [Concrete]:Espace Ingénierie
  • Structural Engineering Timber:QSB
  • HAVC:Thalem Ingénierie
  • Cost Consultants:M2C
  • Joinery & Timber Work:Renault menuiseries
  • City:Lamballe
  • Country:France
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. The College in Lamballe (Brittany, France), planned for 820 students, is mainly constructed in timber. It consists of two separate buildings: a long rectilinear parallelepiped rests on a gently curved base, to echo the site’s topography and fit in with the landscape.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Fully glazed, the ground floor brings a sense of lightness to the building. It contains the entrance hall, the covered playground, the spaces for education, a multi-purpose room, and the canteen. On the facades facing southeast and northwest, vertical and horizontal wooden sunshades control the amount of light entering the two floors of classrooms. They increase the thickness of the façade and their shape adds variety to the linear building.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Inside, a three-story atrium gives natural light to the circulation area and the classrooms, creating a contrast with the compact nature of the building.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The construction blends concrete on the ground floor to assure the sturdiness of the premises used by all, with prefabricated elements for the wooden boards (cross-laminated timber) on the upper floors. The project respects the environment. Untreated local materials help the building fit in with its surroundings and also ensure the durability of the construction.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Schools in France are basically all-day schools. In the morning, the pupils gather in the covered schoolyard and go collectively to their classrooms. Generous, bright access zones for communication and accommodation are very important. With the College in Lamballe, it was possible to strictly implement the highly standardized space program of French schools without restricting the generosity of the space.

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Project location

Address:22400 Lamballe, France

Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Colas Durand Architectes
WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolFrance
Cite: "Collège Simone Veil / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten + Colas Durand Architectes" 09 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964762/college-simone-veil-dietrich-untertrifaller-architekten-plus-colas-durand-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

