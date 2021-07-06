We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Proud Little Pyramid / Adam Nathaniel Furman

© John Sturrock© John Nguyen© John Sturrock© John Nguyen+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
London, United Kingdom
© John Nguyen
© John Nguyen

Text description provided by the architects. Known worldwide for their irreverent architectural creations and infectious love of colour, pattern and ornament, Furman’s ‘Proud Little Pyramid’, which will remain in place throughout the summer, is designed to monumentalise joy during Pride after such a difficult year. The 31ft pyramid, which has communal seating integrated into its base, is designed to act as a beacon in the centre of King’s Cross signposting the entrance to Coal Drops Yard, reinforcing Granary Square’s reputation as a place for people to meet and come together.

© John Sturrock
© John Sturrock

Furman’s overriding ambition with their art is to decorate and improve public spaces, helping to break down social barriers and to improve people’s everyday lives, aligned with the democratic and inclusive vision of the King’s Cross neighbourhood. 

© John Nguyen
© John Nguyen

During the six-month residency – their first for a destination - Furman will use King’s Cross as a creative playground, delivering multiple ‘fabulous’ artworks across the site as well as a series of pop-up retail experiences, in person and virtual events. Furman will also launch and co-judge the destination’s first annual poster competition in the run up to London Design Festival which would be open to all with a prize value of £2,500 for the winning entry. Up to 60 posters from the competition would be showcased during the autumn in the Outside Art Project, an outdoor gallery spread across King’s Cross.

© John Nguyen
© John Nguyen
© John Sturrock
© John Sturrock

King’s Cross has built a reputation as a London arts and culture destination, using its public spaces and buildings to showcase artworks from a huge variety of artists and sculptors such as Eva Rothschild and Tess Jaray, street artists such as Andy Leek and Rana Begum, and painter and curator Rashid Araeen.

© John Sturrock
© John Sturrock

Address:King's Cross, Euston Rd, London N1 9AL, United Kingdom

Adam Nathaniel Furman
Cite: "Proud Little Pyramid / Adam Nathaniel Furman" 06 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964578/proud-little-pyramid-adam-nathaniel-furman> ISSN 0719-8884

