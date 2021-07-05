We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. 3x3 Retreat / Estudio Diagonal

3x3 Retreat / Estudio Diagonal

Save this project
3x3 Retreat / Estudio Diagonal

© Nicolás Saieh© Nicolás Saieh© Nicolás Saieh© Nicolás Saieh+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
La Unión, Chile
  • Architects: Estudio Diagonal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  161 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nicolás Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, ARAUCO MSD
  • Arquitecto A Cargo:Sebastián Armijo Oyarzún
  • Design Team:Juan Pablo Esteban Delgado
  • Collaborators:Mario Alejandro Jara Millape
  • City:La Unión
  • Country:Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The tension between radical geometry and forest organic shapes shows the first architectural picture when you see this retreat. Highlights house and landscape enhancing natural beauty.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

Request: comfortable rest place providing disconnection with work. For everyday use, but not intensive. Try to not disturb the natural surroundings conversely enhancing them.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

The place: it rises in a rainforest near La Unión city, south of Chile. After a long deciding walk it was selected the place near a risk on the short of Radimadi river, privileging the view, sunlight, and stream noises. This little, free of trees, the place was a perfect choice.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

Program: Show on three acts. Start on the terrace with the same footprint as the refuge. It gives the sense of the space between the outside and inside. Is the place where people meet and have a barbecue.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

The journey continues on the first floor or the “day floor” which serves as the kitchen, dining room, and living room. Here people spend the rainy winter days observing across the double-height front window while taking a coffee around the woodstove.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

Finally, the second floor or “the private floor” serves as a sleeping room and bathroom. The access is just a ladder to save footprint space and give more privacy.

Save this picture!
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor

Dimensions: 3 by 3 meters on the floor. 2.4 meters height on both floors and 4.8 meters in the double-height space for verticals space sensation. The total is 15 square meters inside and 9 square meters outside.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

Materials: It uses traditional construction materials, easy to find on a budget. Standard pre dimensions pine wood. The construction techniques are common in local labor, but the structure is showing intentionally to appreciate the way it sustains.

Save this picture!
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Diagonal
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "3x3 Retreat / Estudio Diagonal" [Refugio 3x3 / Estudio Diagonal] 05 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964443/3x3-retreat-estudio-diagonal> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream