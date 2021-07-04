We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. New Zealand
  5. New Shoots ECEC / Copeland Associates Architects

New Shoots ECEC / Copeland Associates Architects

Save this project
New Shoots ECEC / Copeland Associates Architects

© Kelvin Lim© Kelvin Lim© Kelvin Lim© Kelvin Lim+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Kindergarten, Educational Interiors
Auckland, New Zealand
  • Architect:Barry Copeland
  • Architects Representative:Marco Duthie
  • Documentation Team:Tuhiena Bhaumik, Franklin Mwanza, Tanya Poletayeva
  • Main Contractor :Peak Construction
  • Structural Engineering Company:Calibre Consulting Limited
  • Fire Engineers:Cosgroves
  • City:Auckland
  • Country:New Zealand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim

Text description provided by the architects. Our client New Shoots saw an opportunity in a site which many others thought was unusable. Originally, the site was split into two areas by a stream and had become an abandoned and neglected wasteland that stored and collected motorway run-off. The site was overgrown and an eyesore in an otherwise attractive neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim

Our brief was to rejuvenate the site by creating a nature-centric design that interweaves environment and classroom, while achieving the client’s programmatic requirements and integrating sustainable practices. Designs that give a sense of calmness while inviting curiosity through a sensory experience have been proven to provide a powerful platform for growth and learning. These elements were at the forefront of the design approach and explored through materials, form, scale, and layout.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim

Upon arrival children walk along an elevated timber bridge over the native plants and rejuvenated wetland and immediately experience a sense of adventure and exploration. Looking around sparks the imagination and fosters a feeling of leaving the everyday and entering a unique world. The pods are arranged to form a triangular courtyard. This play area is partially protected by a generous translucent veranda, providing diffused light over external links between pods. The roof forms elevate to the east, allowing the morning light to energise the childrens’ activity spaces. High-level electrically operated windows provide passive ventilation for natural airflow throughout the day. Rainwater is stored in detention tanks and re-used for flushing toilets and irrigation.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim
Save this picture!
Elevations and Sections Building A
Elevations and Sections Building A

Superstructures are an assembly of cross-laminated timber panels and steel frames; both systems were prefabricated off-site and quickly erected on site. Services are discretely organised within each building giving careful thought and consideration to respect the nature of the solid timber construction. Each of the three passively controlled pods has its own colour palette reflecting the world’s primary elements:

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim

Building A: Toddlers (age 2-3) & staff, Nature: Green (Spanish Green and Cabbage Pont), Building B: Infants (age 0-2), Earth: Light Terracotta (Baroque and Sante Fe), Building C: Preschool (age 3-5), Water: Blue (Half Dusted Blue and Navada)

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim
Save this picture!
Sustainability Approach Diagram
Sustainability Approach Diagram
Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim

Each building's interior has a soft timber backdrop from the exposed structural cross-laminated timber panels. This adds another textural link connecting to the surrounding environment. Large sections of glazing enhance the site’s elevation, bringing the outside in, and creating a sense of being amongst the trees. There is a harmonised visual language between architecture, interiors and furniture. This creates a flow of design continuity and wayfinding within the centre. New Shoots themselves designed bespoke cabinetry to suit interior spaces and respective palettes, reinforcing this flow. We worked closely with lighting designers to conceive a lighting approach that creatively weaves throughout the spaces, giving soft, curvaceous elements to the orthogonal internal walls.

Save this picture!
© Kelvin Lim
© Kelvin Lim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Greenhithe, Auckland, New Zealand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Copeland Associates Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenInterior DesignEducational InteriorsNew Zealand
Cite: "New Shoots ECEC / Copeland Associates Architects" 04 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964402/new-shoots-ecec-copeland-associates-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream