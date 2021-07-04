Nordés Observation Post / CESUGA School of Architecture + Sebastian Erazo + Stefano Pugliese

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

+ 34

Architects: Sebastian Erazo, Stefano Pugliese, Javier Caride, Tomás Valente

Professor Architect: Javier Caride, Tomas Valente

Student: Martyne Miller , Zainab Diaoune , Cassandra Marks , Nuala Robertsshank, Sarah Miller, Sarah Oxenreider, Enrique Tort, Claudia Pedrayes, Francisco Javier Sabaris, Jorge Vidal, Carmen Romero, Paola de Cabo, Laura Amarelo, Pedro Abeijón

Collaboration: Concello de Artixo

Country: Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

Text description provided by the architects. The Faculty of Architecture of CESUGA has completed an intensive wood design and build workshop, lead by architects Sebastian Erazo and Stefano Pugliese and coordinated by professor architects Javier Caride and Tomas Valente. The main goal was to promote the use of wood as a building material in the forestry region of Galicia, Spain, through education in design and construction techniques. The rocky coastline on the surroundings of Barrañan beach at the Arteixo Municipality area was chosen as an area that could support possible lightweight infrastructures which would mark and connect existing paths along the Atlantic coast. The workshop aimed to develop participants’ sensitivities to working with wood, by manually constructing a small habitable structure, which was developed in two main phases.

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

The first phase included site analysis, design, and prefabrication at the faculty’s workshop; while the second encompassed build-up in Punta Alta. Punta Alta being a small rocky point that projects towards the Atlantic ocean to the north, opens to the west towards small beaches lost between rocky landscapes, and to the east to Barrañan beach dune area, a biodiversity protection and preservation area designated by the European Union, Red Natura 2000. The beginning was focused on introducing the material, its sections, and working tools, as well as the practical site analysis by means of a first mock-up. This allowed the understanding of topography as well as the exchange of first intuitions regarding the orientations that were to be given value. This analysis yielded our first conclusions: that the northeast wind is strong and imposing; the sound of waves unending; views to the rocky nature on the west side, captivating.

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

The simple natural beauty of the Punta Alta was inviting the team to think of an intervention that was to be measured and on a structure that was to be lightweight and easy to install. The first design hypotheses provided elements such as platforms at different levels, seating, eating surfaces, protection from the northeast wind, orientation towards the most attractive views, and the opportunity to have protected space under the structure, in contact with the ground, covered with soft moss. The result of these explorations is a modular structural system: 120x120cm panels, which by means of beams that slide vertically on columns, conform to a platform that is adaptable to diverse topological situations.

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

Save this picture! © Stefano Pugliese, Sebastian Erazo, Tomas Valente, Javier Caride

This way, once the first modules were installed, the platform became a work table. This was used as support for preparing the remaining components, and with these, to build benches, an observation platform, and two sloped modules, to be used as support or seat for eastward observation, as well as protection from the wind when facing west. This way, the structure was finished on site and using hand-powered tools. This system, simply standing on the terrain, with no type of foundations, is an attempt for seeking a balance between artifact and nature. It is a support for pause, observation, and interpretation on the side of a path, or as one of the participants eloquently described it: “the conclusion of a path that ends in the sea”.