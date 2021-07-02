We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  China
  Shire Space Research Office / Shire Space Research

Shire Space Research Office / Shire Space Research

Shire Space Research Office / Shire Space Research

© Here Space Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices Interiors
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: Shire Space Research
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Here Space Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: KELLYMOORE, 力驰, 术木, 燊科
  • Lead Architects: Cheng Gao, Run Zhang
  • Design Team:Cheng Gao, Run Zhang, Yunxiang Li, Kaidi Wang
  • City:Hangzhou
  • Country:China
© Here Space Photography
Text description provided by the architects. In the noise, you can feel at ease. This is our definition of such a first self-space. Life and growth, creation, and realization will be placed in it. When faced with this unbridled space for the first time, we try our best to realize the expression of self-spirit in space. So when the planning plan started, we abandoned all techniques except functionality. So simplicity, warmth, brightness, inclusion has become the main words of the expression space.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
We want this to be a user-only space. Warm, relaxed, and orderly is what we want to achieve. We have abandoned the workspace that exists as an appearance, preferring it to be presented as a transparent and orderly place of life. So we extracted the method of a private house to complete the planning of the plane. Bedroom, study, dining room, living room corresponding to the work area, conference room, negotiation area, meeting area.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
We use wood, art paint to build the whole space, to achieve the whole space atmosphere expression. Users of the space are expected to be immersed in this to the maximum extent possible.

© Here Space Photography
Courtesy of Shire Space Research
© Here Space Photography
The aligning composition and visual continuity between forms are the main ways of spatial order and form expression. Repeated cutting of different sizes of the same material in the form of metal installations and facades uses the most basic expression of dotted surfaces to form the most basic rhythmic relationship of space.

© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
© Here Space Photography
The echo of the vault and the curved background, the combination of high and low forms, breaks the single rhythmic order of space and forms the interaction and dialogue between spaces

© Here Space Photography
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Hangzhou, China

About this office
Shire Space Research
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "Shire Space Research Office / Shire Space Research" 02 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

喜叻空间研究办公室 / 喜叻空间研究

