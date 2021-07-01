OMA Explores the Future of Hospitals and the Medical Field at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Save this picture! © DSL Studio / Courtesy of OMA

OMA / Reinier De Graaf have been invited to exhibit at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Titled "Hospital of the Future", the installation explores how after years of medical preparations and technological advancements, one pandemic was able to hinder medical progress, and kill the hospital as we know it, envisioning a new form of medical architecture.

Individuals in the medical have long worked to increase life expectancy, and ensure constant good health for everyone. Improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and medicine, have made it possible for people to live long beyond the age of 70, convincing some that the human race no longer needs to prepare for epidemics. However, COVID-19 made it evident that the people that medical progress had managed to keep alive were the ones that fell victim - "The chronic suddenly became acute".

For the exhibition, the team of architects and designers reimagined hospitals, based on their observations since the end of 2019. As seen in the installation, the hospital of the future is a place one will never go to, one that will act remotely, and treat each patient individually. Hospitals of the future will be self-sufficient, similar to how greenhouses produce their own crop. The newly-imagined spaces will allow automated machinery to handle routine tasks instead of its staff, leaving precision work in the hands of devices.

The hospital of the future will be in constant flux, like a theater, transforming its space to the event. If organs can be 3D printed, could the hospital be 3D printed? Using its waste as resource, could it rebuild itself perpetually? If we revive old remedies for common afflictions, could we grow just what the doctor prescribes?

HOSPITAL OF THE FUTURE

OMA / REINIER DE GRAAF

